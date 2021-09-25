Ryder Cup Results

|At Whistling Straits
|Sheboygan, Wis.
|Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
|Saturday
|UNITED STATES 11, EUROPE 5
|Foursomes
|United States 3, Europe 1
Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, 3 and 1.
Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 2 and 1.
Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 up.
Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.
|Fourballs
|Europe 2, United States 2
Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth, United States, 2 and 1.
Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, 1 up.
Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 1.
Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 4 and 3.
