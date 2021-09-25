Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Ryder Cup Results

Ryder Cup Results

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 7:21 PM

At Whistling Straits
Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
Saturday
UNITED STATES 11, EUROPE 5
Foursomes
United States 3, Europe 1

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, 3 and 1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 2 and 1.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 up.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.

Fourballs
Europe 2, United States 2

Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth, United States, 2 and 1.

Shane Lowry and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, def. Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, 1 up.

Scottie Scheffler and Bryson DeChambeau, United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Ian Poulter and Rory McIlroy, Europe, 4 and 3.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Sports

