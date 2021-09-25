Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Ryder Cup Results

Ryder Cup Results

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 1:20 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
At Whistling Straits
Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
Saturday
UNITED STATES 9, EUROPE 3
Foursomes
United States 3, Europe 1

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, 3 and 1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 2 and 1.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 up.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.

More

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up