Ryder Cup Results

At Whistling Straits Sheboygan, Wis. Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71 Saturday UNITED STATES 9, EUROPE 3 Foursomes United States 3, Europe 1

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, 3 and 1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, 2 and 1.

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, def. Viktor Hovland and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 up.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.

