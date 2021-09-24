Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Ryder Cup Results

Ryder Cup Results

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 7:32 PM

At Whistling Straits
Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
Friday
UNITED STATES 6, EUROPE 2
Foursomes
United States 3, Europe 1

Sergio Garcia and Jon Rahm, Europe, def. Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, United States, 3 and 1.

Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa, United States, def. Paul Casey and Viktor Hovland, Europe, 3 and 2.

Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger, United States, def. Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, 2 and 1.

Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter, Europe, 5 and 3.

Fourballs
United States 3, Europe 1

Dustin Johnson and Xander Schauffele, United States, def. Paul Casey and Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, 2 and 1.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton, Europe, halved with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler, United States.

Tony Finau and Harris English, United States, def. Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, Europe, 4 and 3.

Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland, Europe, halved with Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay, United States

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

