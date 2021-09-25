Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Ryder Cup pairings for Sunday singles sessions

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 9:17 PM

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (AP) — Whistling Straits

Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71

Sunday (all times Central)

Singles

11:04 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Europe, vs. Xander Schauffele, United States.

11:15 a.m. — Shane Lowry, Europe, vs. Patrick Cantlay, United States.

11:26 a.m. — Jon Rahm, Europe, vs. Scottie Scheffler, United States.

11:37 a.m. — Sergio Garcia, Europe, vs. Bryson DeChambeau, United States.

11:48 a.m. — Viktor Hovland, Europe, vs. Collin Morikawa, United States.

11:59 a.m. — Paul Casey, Europe, vs. Dustin Johnson, United States.

12:10 p.m. — Bernd Wiesberger, Europe, vs. Brooks Koepka, United States.

12:21 p.m. — Ian Poulter, Europe, vs. Tony Finau, United States.

12:32 p.m. — Tyrell Hatton, Europe, vs. Justin Thomas, United States.

12:43 p.m. — Lee Westwood, Europe, vs. Harris English, United States.

12:54 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Europe, vs. Jordan Spieth, United States.

1:05 p.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe, vs. Daniel Berger, United States.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

