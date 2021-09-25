Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 7:20 PM

Saturday
At Whisting Straits GC (Straits)
Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 11, EUROPE 5
Europe
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Paul Casey 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 3 0
Matt Fitzpatrick 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0
Tommy Fleetwood 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½
Sergio Garcia 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 3 3
Tyrrell Hatton 0-1-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-1-1 3
Viktor Hovland 0-2-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-3-1 4 ½
Shane Lowry 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Rory McIlroy 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 3 0
Ian Poulter 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0
Jon Rahm 2-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 3-0-1 4
Lee Westwood 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0
Bernd Wiesberger 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0
United States
Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points
W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T
Daniel Berger 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Patrick Cantlay 2-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 2-0-1 3
Bryson DeChambeau 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2
Harris English 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Tony Finau 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1
Dustin Johnson 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 4-0-0 4 4
Brooks Koepka 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 3 1
Collin Morikawa 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 3 3
Xander Schauffele 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 3 3
Scottie Scheffler 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2
Jordan Spieth 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 3 1
Justin Thomas 1-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 1-1-1 3

