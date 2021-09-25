Ryder Cup Individual Points Table

Saturday At Whisting Straits GC (Straits) Sheboygan, Wis. Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 11, EUROPE 5 Europe Foursomes Fourball…

Saturday At Whisting Straits GC (Straits) Sheboygan, Wis. Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 11, EUROPE 5 Europe Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Paul Casey 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 3 0 Matt Fitzpatrick 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0 Tommy Fleetwood 0-0-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-1-1 2 ½ Sergio Garcia 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 3 3 Tyrrell Hatton 0-1-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-1-1 3 1½ Viktor Hovland 0-2-0 0-1-1 0-0-0 0-3-1 4 ½ Shane Lowry 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1 Rory McIlroy 0-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-3-0 3 0 Ian Poulter 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0 Jon Rahm 2-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 3-0-1 4 3½ Lee Westwood 0-2-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0 Bernd Wiesberger 0-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-2-0 2 0 United States Foursomes Fourball Singles Total Matches Points W-L-T W-L-T W-L-T Daniel Berger 1-1-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1 Patrick Cantlay 2-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 2-0-1 3 2½ Bryson DeChambeau 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2 1½ Harris English 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1 Tony Finau 0-0-0 1-1-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 2 1 Dustin Johnson 2-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 4-0-0 4 4 Brooks Koepka 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 3 1 Collin Morikawa 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 3 3 Xander Schauffele 2-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 3-0-0 3 3 Scottie Scheffler 0-0-0 1-0-1 0-0-0 1-0-1 2 1½ Jordan Spieth 1-1-0 0-1-0 0-0-0 1-2-0 3 1 Justin Thomas 1-1-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 1-1-1 3 1½

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.