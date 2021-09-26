Ryder Cup Champions

2021 — United States 19, Europe 9; Whistling Straits Golf Course, Sheboygan, Wis. 2018 — Europe 17½, United States 10½;…

2021 — United States 19, Europe 9; Whistling Straits Golf Course, Sheboygan, Wis.

2018 — Europe 17½, United States 10½; Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

2016 — United States 17, Europe 11; Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minn.

2014 — Europe 16½, United States 11½; Gleneagles Resort (PGA Centenary Course), Gleneagles, Scotland

2012 — Europe 14½, United States 13½; Medinah Country Club (No. 3), Medinah, Ill.

2010 — Europe 14½, United States 13½; Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales

2008 — United States 16½, Europe 11½; Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.

2006 — Europe 18½, United States 9½; The K Club (Palmer Course), Straffan, Ireland

2004 — Europe 18½, United States 9½; Oakland Hills CC (South Course), Bloomfield Township, Mich.

2002 — Europe 15½, United States 12½; The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

1999 — United States 14½, Europe 13½; The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

1997 — Europe 14½, United States 13½; Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

1995 — Europe 14½, United States 13½; Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

1993 — United States 15, Europe 13; The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

1991 — United States 14½, Europe 13½; The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.

1989 — Europe 14, United States 14; The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

1987 — Europe 15, United States 13; Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio

1985 — Europe 16,½ United States 11½; The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

1983 — United States 14½, Europe 13½; PGA National GC, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

1981 — United States 18½, Europe 9½; Walton Health GC, Surrey, England

1979 — United States 17, Europe 11; The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

1977 — United States 12½, Great Britain & Ireland 7½; Royal Lytham & St. Annes, England

1975 — United States 21, Great Britain & Ireland 11; Laurel Valley GC, Ligonier, Pa.

1973 — United States 19, Great Britain & Ireland 13; Muirfield, Scotland

1971 — United States 18½, Britain 13½; Old Warson CC, St. Louis

1969 — United States 16, Britain 16; Royal Birkdale GC, Southport, England

1967 — United States 23½, Britain 8½; Champions GC, Houston

1965 — United States 19½, Britain 12½; Royal Birkdale GC, Southport, England

1963 — United States 23, Britain 9; East Lake CC, Atlanta

1961 — United States 14½, Britain 9½; Royal Lytham & St. Annes, England

1959 — United States 8½, Britain 3½; Eldorado CC, Palm Desert, Calif.

1957 — Britain 7½, United States 4½; Lindrick GC, Yorkshire, England

1955 — United States 8, Britain 4; Thunderbird CC, Palm Springs, Calif.

1953 — United States 6½, Britain 5½; Wentworth GC, England

1951 — United States 9½, Britain 2½; Pinehurst CC, Pinehurst, N.C.

1949 — United States 7, Britain 5; Ganton GC, Scarborough, England

1947 — United States 11, Britain 1; Portland GC, Portland, Ore.

1939-45 — No matches, World War II

1937 — United States 8, Britain 4; Southport & Ainsdale GC, England

1935 — United States 9, Britain 3; Ridgewood CC, Ridgewood, N.J.

1933 — Britain 6½, United States 5½; Southport & Ainsdale GC, England

1931 — United States 9, Britain 3; Scioto CC, Columbus, Ohio

1929 — Britain 7, United States 5; Moortown GC, England

1927 — United States 9½, Britain 2½; Worcester CC, Worcester, Mass.

