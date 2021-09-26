Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Ryder Cup Champions

Ryder Cup Champions

The Associated Press

September 26, 2021, 6:56 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

2021 — United States 19, Europe 9; Whistling Straits Golf Course, Sheboygan, Wis.

2018 — Europe 17½, United States 10½; Le Golf National, Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, France

2016 — United States 17, Europe 11; Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minn.

2014 — Europe 16½, United States 11½; Gleneagles Resort (PGA Centenary Course), Gleneagles, Scotland

2012 — Europe 14½, United States 13½; Medinah Country Club (No. 3), Medinah, Ill.

2010 — Europe 14½, United States 13½; Celtic Manor Resort, Newport, Wales

2008 — United States 16½, Europe 11½; Valhalla Golf Club, Louisville, Ky.

2006 — Europe 18½, United States 9½; The K Club (Palmer Course), Straffan, Ireland

2004 — Europe 18½, United States 9½; Oakland Hills CC (South Course), Bloomfield Township, Mich.

2002 — Europe 15½, United States 12½; The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

1999 — United States 14½, Europe 13½; The Country Club, Brookline, Mass.

1997 — Europe 14½, United States 13½; Valderrama Golf Club, Sotogrande, Spain

1995 — Europe 14½, United States 13½; Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

1993 — United States 15, Europe 13; The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

1991 — United States 14½, Europe 13½; The Ocean Course, Kiawah Island, S.C.

1989 — Europe 14, United States 14; The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

1987 — Europe 15, United States 13; Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio

1985 — Europe 16,½ United States 11½; The Belfry, Sutton Coldfield, England

1983 — United States 14½, Europe 13½; PGA National GC, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

1981 — United States 18½, Europe 9½; Walton Health GC, Surrey, England

1979 — United States 17, Europe 11; The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va.

1977 — United States 12½, Great Britain & Ireland 7½; Royal Lytham & St. Annes, England

1975 — United States 21, Great Britain & Ireland 11; Laurel Valley GC, Ligonier, Pa.

1973 — United States 19, Great Britain & Ireland 13; Muirfield, Scotland

1971 — United States 18½, Britain 13½; Old Warson CC, St. Louis

1969 — United States 16, Britain 16; Royal Birkdale GC, Southport, England

1967 — United States 23½, Britain 8½; Champions GC, Houston

1965 — United States 19½, Britain 12½; Royal Birkdale GC, Southport, England

1963 — United States 23, Britain 9; East Lake CC, Atlanta

1961 — United States 14½, Britain 9½; Royal Lytham & St. Annes, England

1959 — United States 8½, Britain 3½; Eldorado CC, Palm Desert, Calif.

1957 — Britain 7½, United States 4½; Lindrick GC, Yorkshire, England

1955 — United States 8, Britain 4; Thunderbird CC, Palm Springs, Calif.

1953 — United States 6½, Britain 5½; Wentworth GC, England

1951 — United States 9½, Britain 2½; Pinehurst CC, Pinehurst, N.C.

1949 — United States 7, Britain 5; Ganton GC, Scarborough, England

1947 — United States 11, Britain 1; Portland GC, Portland, Ore.

1939-45 — No matches, World War II

1937 — United States 8, Britain 4; Southport & Ainsdale GC, England

1935 — United States 9, Britain 3; Ridgewood CC, Ridgewood, N.J.

1933 — Britain 6½, United States 5½; Southport & Ainsdale GC, England

1931 — United States 9, Britain 3; Scioto CC, Columbus, Ohio

1929 — Britain 7, United States 5; Moortown GC, England

1927 — United States 9½, Britain 2½; Worcester CC, Worcester, Mass.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up