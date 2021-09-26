Ryder Cup Cards

Sunday At Whistling Straits Sheboygan, Wis. Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 19, EUROPE 9 SINGLES United States 8, Europe…

Sunday At Whistling Straits Sheboygan, Wis. Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 19, EUROPE 9 SINGLES United States 8, Europe 4 Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Rory McIlroy, Europe 343-454-444-343-435-4xx Xander Schauffele, U.S. 443-554-344-453-345-4xx

Europe, 3 and 2.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Shane Lowry, Europe 443-554-344-342-444-5xx Patrick Cantlay, U.S. 452-443-344-444-433-4xx

United States, 4 and 2.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Jon Rahm, Europe 453-443-344-452-535-xxx Scottie Scheffler, U.S. 342-363-344-444-444-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Sergio Garcia, Europe 362-554-344-342-435-5xx Bryson DeChambeau, U.S. 253-464-243-344-343-5xx

United States, 3 and 2.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Viktor Hovland, Europe 342-564-344-442-443-434 Collin Morikawa, U.S. 552-443-245-343-354-425

Halved.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Paul Casey, Europe 452-454-344-434-434-334 Dustin Johnson, U.S. 452-453-434-342-533-434

United States, 1 up.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Bernd Wiesberger, Europe 453-463-344-333-444-53x Brooks Koepka, U.S. 543-543-244-343-354-42x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Ian Poulter, Europe 353-443-454-332-444-5xx Tony Finau, U.S. 453-443-444-443-345-5xx

Europe, 3 and 2.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Tyrrell Hatton, Europe 453-454-345-443-435-xxx Justin Thomas, U.S. 343-463-334-443-444-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Lee Westwood, Europe 353-464-344-434-354-433 Harris English, U.S. 444-453-344-443-345-534

Europe, 1 up.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Tommy Fleetwood, Europe 444-454-244-542-444-424 Jordan Spieth, U.S. 442-643-354-443-443-524

Halved.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe 354-444-444-332-433-536 Daniel Berger, U.S. 444-544-233-343-344-434

United States, 1 up.

