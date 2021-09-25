Ryder Cup Cards

|Saturday
|At Whistling Straits
|Sheboygan, Wis.
|Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
|UNITED STATES 11, EUROPE 5
|FOURSOMES
|United States 3, Europe 1
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Jon Rahm-Sergio Garcia, Europe
|454-463-443-342-454-33x
|Brooks Koepka-Daniel Berger, U.S.
|343-544-454-343-544-54x
Europe, 3 and 1.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Paul Casey-Tyrrell Hatton, Europe
|453-463-464-443-425-53x
|Dustin Johnson-Collin Morikawa, U.S.
|342-544-334-453-534-53x
United States, 2 and 1.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Viktor Hovland-Bernd Wiesberger, Europe
|343-453-445-433-455-425
|Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, U.S.
|444-454-344-353-444-344
United States, 2 up.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Lee Westwood-Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe
|453-444-344-552-444-43x
|Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, U.S.
|445-454-243-444-443-53x
United States, 2 and 1.
|FOURBALLS
|Europe 2, United States 2
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Shane Lowry-Tyrrell Hatton, Europe
|342-553-344-333-434-434
|Tony Finau-Harris English, U.S.
|343-553-344-343-334-434
Europe, 1 up.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Jon Rahm-Sergio Garcia, Europe
|353-354-244-443-443-43x
|Brooks Koepka-Jordan Spieth, U.S.
|434-454-334-343-344-53x
Europe, 2 and 1.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Viktor Hovland-Tommy Fleetwood, Europe
|442-453-443-443-444-53x
|Scottie Scheffler-Bryson DeChambeau, U.S.
|444-443-354-344-433-42x
United States, 3 and 1.
|Par
|453-454-344-443-444-534
|Ian Poulter-Rory McIlroy, Europe
|353-444-354-343-434-xxx
|Dustin Johnson-Collin Morikawa, U.S.
|343-452-244-343-433-xxx
United States, 4 and 3.
