Coronavirus News: COVID-19 booster shots plans in Md. | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Howard Co. seeks input for Rescue Plan funds | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Ryder Cup Cards

Ryder Cup Cards

The Associated Press

September 25, 2021, 7:23 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Saturday
At Whistling Straits
Sheboygan, Wis.
Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71
UNITED STATES 11, EUROPE 5
FOURSOMES
United States 3, Europe 1
Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Jon Rahm-Sergio Garcia, Europe 454-463-443-342-454-33x
Brooks Koepka-Daniel Berger, U.S. 343-544-454-343-544-54x

Europe, 3 and 1.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Paul Casey-Tyrrell Hatton, Europe 453-463-464-443-425-53x
Dustin Johnson-Collin Morikawa, U.S. 342-544-334-453-534-53x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Viktor Hovland-Bernd Wiesberger, Europe 343-453-445-433-455-425
Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, U.S. 444-454-344-353-444-344

United States, 2 up.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Lee Westwood-Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe 453-444-344-552-444-43x
Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, U.S. 445-454-243-444-443-53x

United States, 2 and 1.

FOURBALLS
Europe 2, United States 2
Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Shane Lowry-Tyrrell Hatton, Europe 342-553-344-333-434-434
Tony Finau-Harris English, U.S. 343-553-344-343-334-434

Europe, 1 up.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Jon Rahm-Sergio Garcia, Europe 353-354-244-443-443-43x
Brooks Koepka-Jordan Spieth, U.S. 434-454-334-343-344-53x

Europe, 2 and 1.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Viktor Hovland-Tommy Fleetwood, Europe 442-453-443-443-444-53x
Scottie Scheffler-Bryson DeChambeau, U.S. 444-443-354-344-433-42x

United States, 3 and 1.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534
Ian Poulter-Rory McIlroy, Europe 353-444-354-343-434-xxx
Dustin Johnson-Collin Morikawa, U.S. 343-452-244-343-433-xxx

United States, 4 and 3.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up