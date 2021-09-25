Ryder Cup Cards

Saturday At Whistling Straits Sheboygan, Wis. Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 9, EUROPE 3 FOURSOMES United States 3, Europe…

Saturday At Whistling Straits Sheboygan, Wis. Yardage: 7,387; Par: 71 UNITED STATES 9, EUROPE 3 FOURSOMES United States 3, Europe 1 Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Jon Rahm-Sergio Garcia, Europe 454-463-443-342-454-33x Brooks Koepka-Daniel Berger, U.S. 343-544-454-343-544-54x

Europe, 3 and 1.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Paul Casey-Tyrrell Hatton, Europe 453-463-464-443-425-53x Dustin Johnson-Collin Morikawa, U.S. 342-544-334-453-534-53x

United States, 2 and 1.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Viktor Hovland-Bernd Wiesberger, Europe 343-453-445-433-455-425 Justin Thomas-Jordan Spieth, U.S. 444-454-344-353-444-344

United States, 2 up.

Par 453-454-344-443-444-534 Lee Westwood-Matt Fitzpatrick, Europe 453-444-344-552-444-43x Xander Schauffele-Patrick Cantlay, U.S. 445-454-243-444-443-53x

United States, 2 and 1.

