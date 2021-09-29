Coronavirus News: Booster shot side effects | Poll: Virus fears linger | How many Md. students quarantined? | Questions about DC HVAC systems | Latest cases in DC region
Ronaldo sets Champions League appearance record with No. 178

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 3:14 PM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo is making more history in the Champions League.

The Portugal striker started for Manchester United against Villarreal on Wednesday for his record 178th appearance in the competition. Ronaldo had been sharing the appearance record with Iker Casillas, his former teammate at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo played his first game in the Champions League in 2003 during his first spell at United.

He has scored 135 goals in the competition, another record. The most recent goal was in United’s 2-1 loss at Young Boys two weeks ago.

Ronaldo has won the Champions League title five times.

