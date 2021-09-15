Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Romell Quioto, Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City 4-3

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 10:14 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Romell Quioto had a goal and two assists and Montreal beat short-handed Orlando City 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Montreal (9-8-7) snapped a seven-game road losing streak. Orlando (10-6-8) had won three in a row against Montreal — all shutouts.

Quioto bent a low ball in to the near post that Lassi Lappalainen redirected into the net to give Montreal a 3-2 lead in the 73rd minute.

Orlando City went a man down after Nani picked up his second yellow card — about seven minutes after his first — in the 35th. Two minutes later, Quioto slipped behind defender Antônio Carlos, ran onto a through ball from Djordje Mihailovic and fired a shot off the far post to give Montreal a 2-0 lead.

Orlando City rallied, with Robin Jansson and Ruan Gregório Teixeira scoring their first MLS goals. Jansson connected in the 40th minute, and Teixeira in the 63rd.

Eighteen-year-old Sunusi Ibrahim capped the scoring in the 80th when he tapped in a corner kick by Mihailovic. Mathieu Choinière opened the scoring in the 18th, putting away a volley off Quito’s arcing entry pass.

Orlando City’s Andrés Perea was given a red card in the 83rd minute for denying an obvious scoring opportunity.

