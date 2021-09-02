CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » Sports » Roglic keeps Vuelta lead…

Roglic keeps Vuelta lead on last mountain test, López wins

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 11:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ALTU D’EL GAMONITEIRU, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic moved closer to clinching his third consecutive Spanish Vuelta title after increasing his lead on the final test in the high mountains on Thursday, while Miguel Ángel López won the demanding 18th stage.

López held off a late attack by Roglic to claim the 162-kilometer (100-mile) route that crested three mountain passes before a finish atop the beyond-category Altu d’El Gamoniteiru.

It is the first time the Spanish Grand Tour has included the grueling ascent with an average gradient of nearly 10% over 14.6 kilometers (9 miles). López broke away from the group of the hardiest riders, including Roglic, with around 5 kilometers (3 miles) to go and overtook David de la Cruz in the fog that obscured the vision of the valleys below.

López gave Movistar its first win at this year’s race, finishing in 4 hours, 41 minutes, 21 seconds. Roglic dropped Enric Mas and Egan Bernal over the final meters to finish second, 14 seconds behind López.

Roglic, the Jumbo-Visma leader, added a few seconds to his lead in the general classification. Mas is his nearest chaser at 2:20 minutes behind with three stages to go.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Most TSP funds rose in August but overall decline from a year ago

Obituary: GSA’s Rob Coen

VHA employee vaccinations on the rise amid surge in COVID cases, deaths

OMB launches Evaluation.gov as hub to showcase work from chief evaluation officers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up