Robinson leaves Chile amid possibility he might play for US

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 7:25 PM

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Striker Robbie Robinson left Chile’s national team hours before Thursday’s World Cup qualifying match against Brazil after admitting he is unsure whether he wants to play for the United States instead.

The Inter Miami player has dual nationality; his father is American and his mother is Chilean. He doesn’t speak Spanish, though.

Robinson did not show up for Chile’s afternoon practice on Wednesday. He traveled back to the United States shortly later to join teammates on his MLS team.

The striker said on Instagram he decided to leave Chile “to take some time to analyze which national team to represent.”

Francis Cagigao, a sporting director at Chile’s soccer federation, told media that Robinson’s exit is “the best for both parts.” He also said Americans are lobbying for the striker not to play for Chile.

Robinson was a total unknown by Chileans until coach Martín Lasarte brought him into the national team for matches against Brazil, Ecuador and Colombia. He replaced British-Chilean striker Ben Brereton, who did not travel due to COVID-19 travel restrictions made by England-based clubs.

