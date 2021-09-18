Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Reynoso's 2 goals help…

Reynoso’s 2 goals help Minnesota United beat Galaxy 3-0

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 10:42 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Emanuel Reynoso scored two goals in the first 20 minutes, the 25-year old’s first multi-goal game in MLS, and Minnesota United beat the LA Galaxy 3-2 on Saturday night.

Reynoso rolled a left-footer from 25 yards out inside the post in the fourth minute and then blasted another from just outside the area that deflected off goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann’s fingers into the neat to give Minnesota (9-8-7) a 2-0 lead in the 20th.

Ethan Finlay got behind the defense and ran onto a through ball by Franco Fragapane before bending a skipping shot between Klinsmann and the post in the 66th minute.

The Galaxy (11-9-5) are winless in their last six games.

Tyler Miller had two saves for Minnesota and has eight shutouts this season.

