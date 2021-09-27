Coronavirus News: DC wants eligible residents to get booster | All Capitals players, coaches vaccinated | 3 lions still dealing with COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Rashford targets return for…

Rashford targets return for United after international break

The Associated Press

September 27, 2021, 6:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Marcus Rashford is targeting a return to the Manchester United team following the upcoming international break, three months after his last competitive game — the European Championship final.

Rashford has been in recovery from a shoulder operation.

He was last seen on a football field missing a penalty for England in the shootout loss to Italy at Wembley Stadium.

“I see the doctor on Friday for a consultation,” Rashford said on Twitter. “All being well, I will get the green light to join in with contact training again.”

He has been training since August, but it hasn’t been full contact.

United plays Everton on Saturday before its players go away to play for their countries. United’s first game after the international break will be away to Leicester in the Premier League on Oct. 16.

Rashford’s return will add to the selection dilemmas facing United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Edinson Cavani, Anthony Martial and often Paul Pogba competing for two places in United’s four attacking spots alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

United has lost its last two games, in the English League Cup and the Premier League, 1-0 at Old Trafford. The team plays Villarreal at home in the Champions League on Wednesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Olson’s customer-first approach helped Treasury get out from under technical debt

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up