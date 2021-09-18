Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
Rain, wet conditions wash out play in Portland Classic

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 5:09 PM

WEST LINN, Ore. (AP) — Play Saturday in the LPGA Tour’s Cambia Portland Classic was called off because of wet conditions and forecast rain at Oregon Golf Club.

The hilly course was soaked with more than 1.5 inches of rain overnight.

The LPGA Tour said tournament officials will monitor the rainfall and assess the course in anticipation of beginning the third round Sunday at 7:15 a.m. Prior to beginning play Sunday, the tour said it will determine whether the event will be played over 54 or 72 holes. Playing Monday in order to complete 54 or 72 holes also is an option.

Second-ranked Jin Young Ko shot a 5-under 67 on Friday to take the second-round lead at 8-under 136. Gemma Dryburgh was a stroke back.

