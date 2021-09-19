Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Przybylko scores twice, Union…

Przybylko scores twice, Union beats Orlando City 3-1

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 6:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kacper Przybylko had two goals and an assist to help the Philadelphia Union beat Orlando City 3-1 on Sunday.

Jamiro Monteiro played a one-touch pass to Pzybylko for a first-time finish from the center of the area to give Philadelphia a 2-1 lead in the 60th minute.

Kai Wagner also scored for Philadelphia (9-7-8). The Union snapped a three-game unbeaten streak and won for just the second time since Aug. 4.

Ruan Gregório Teixeira scored for Orlando City (10-7-8). It has lost three straight following a seven-game unbeaten streak.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up