Coronavirus News: More vaccine mandates might be needed, Fauci says | Mandates lead to hospital resignations | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Sports » Preds' arena latest in…

Preds’ arena latest in NHL to require test or vaccination

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 6:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — The NHL’s Nashville Predators’ home arena will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test at least through Nov. 15.

That makes the Predators the 14th NHL team using similar requirements. The Bridgestone Arena policy announced Monday applies to all events being held inside the facility, which includes the Country Music Association awards show Nov. 10.

Children 12 and under who cannot be vaccinated yet will either have to wear a mask at all times or provide proof of a negative test within 72 hours of the event they’re attending. Arena officials will announce at the start of each month whether that policy remains in place or is altered.

Sean Henry, president and chief executive officer of both the Predators and Bridgestone Arena, says the health of all guests, fans, employees, players and performers remains their top priority. Henry also said they believe getting more people vaccinated is the only way to end the pandemic.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

A Tuesday like no other: An oral history of 9/11 through the eyes of federal employees

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

Following NAPA study, OPM details broad plans to chart a new course

A Tuesday like no other: State Dept. remembers its 9/11 first responders and a new generation of diplomats

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up