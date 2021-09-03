CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug | When will boosters be needed? | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Polster scores, Knighton gets shutout in New England’s win

The Associated Press

September 3, 2021, 9:50 PM

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Matt Polster scored in the first half and the 10-man New England Revolution held off the Philadelphia Union 1-0 on Friday night.

New England (16-4-4) avoided back-to-back losses for the first time this season after its nine-match unbeaten run — with eight wins — was snapped Saturday. Philadelphia (8-7-8) has won only two of its last nine matches — with four losses.

Polster scored in the 33rd by redirecting Arnór Ingvi Traustason’s free kick at the back post.

New England goalkeeper Brad Knighton had his fourth shutout of the season. Carles Gil, the Revs’ captain and MLS assists leader, made his return in the second half after missing six matches.

The Revolution were reduced to 10 men in the 59th minute when Traustason received his second yellow card near midfield for pulling down Nathan Harriel.

