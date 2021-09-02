PGA Tour Championship Scores

Thursday At East Lake Golf Club Atlanta, Ga. Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 Purse: $46 Million First Round Patrick Cantlay 34-33_67…

Thursday At East Lake Golf Club Atlanta, Ga. Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70 Purse: $46 Million First Round

Patrick Cantlay 34-33_67

Jon Rahm 34-31_65

Harris English 34-32_66

Bryson DeChambeau 36-33_69

Viktor Hovland 31-35_66

Cameron Smith 32-36_68

Justin Thomas 36-31_67

Kevin Na 34-32_66

Tony Finau 38-34_72

Billy Horschel 33-32_65

Brooks Koepka 32-35_67

Jason Kokrak 33-34_67

Dustin Johnson 35-33_68

Louis Oosthuizen 35-33_68

Jordan Spieth 34-35_69

Abraham Ancer 35-34_69

Scottie Scheffler 34-33_67

Corey Conners 34-33_67

Xander Schauffele 35-33_68

Rory McIlroy 32-36_68

Collin Morikawa 35-35_70

Sam Burns 37-34_71

Sergio Garcia 35-33_68

Sungjae Im 33-38_71

Erik van Rooyen 36-33_69

Stewart Cink 35-37_72

Joaquin Niemann 36-36_72

Patrick Reed 35-37_72

Daniel Berger 37-35_72

Hideki Matsuyama 39-38_77

