PGA Tour Championship Scores

|Thursday
|At East Lake Golf Club
|Atlanta, Ga.
|Yardage: 7,346; Par: 70
|Purse: $46 Million
|First Round
Patrick Cantlay 34-33_67
Jon Rahm 34-31_65
Harris English 34-32_66
Bryson DeChambeau 36-33_69
Viktor Hovland 31-35_66
Cameron Smith 32-36_68
Justin Thomas 36-31_67
Kevin Na 34-32_66
Tony Finau 38-34_72
Billy Horschel 33-32_65
Brooks Koepka 32-35_67
Jason Kokrak 33-34_67
Dustin Johnson 35-33_68
Louis Oosthuizen 35-33_68
Jordan Spieth 34-35_69
Abraham Ancer 35-34_69
Scottie Scheffler 34-33_67
Corey Conners 34-33_67
Xander Schauffele 35-33_68
Rory McIlroy 32-36_68
Collin Morikawa 35-35_70
Sam Burns 37-34_71
Sergio Garcia 35-33_68
Sungjae Im 33-38_71
Erik van Rooyen 36-33_69
Stewart Cink 35-37_72
Joaquin Niemann 36-36_72
Patrick Reed 35-37_72
Daniel Berger 37-35_72
Hideki Matsuyama 39-38_77
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.