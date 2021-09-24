PGA Tour Champions Pure Insurance Championip Scores

|Friday
|At Pebble Beach Golf Links
|At Spyglass Hill Golf Course
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71
|Purse: $2.2 Million
|First Round
Stuart Appleby 33-33_66
Alex Cejka 32-34_66
Tom Lehman 35-32_67
K.J. Choi 35-32_67
Glen Day 35-33_68
Esteban Toledo 32-36_68
Larry Mize 36-32_68
Kirk Triplett 34-34_68
Ken Tanigawa 37-32_69
Marco Dawson 36-33_69
Stephen Leaney 35-34_69
Corey Pavin 36-33_69
Doug Barron 35-34_69
Paul Broadhurst 34-36_70
Paul Stankowski 36-34_70
Woody Austin 34-36_70
Michael Allen 34-36_70
John Cook 35-35_70
Fran Quinn 32-38_70
Willie Wood 35-36_71
Dean Wilson 36-35_71
Ken Duke 35-36_71
Lee Janzen 38-33_71
Ernie Els 36-35_71
Steven Alker 36-35_71
Bernhard Langer 35-36_71
Kevin Sutherland 35-36_71
Stephen Ames 35-36_71
Cameron Beckman 36-35_71
David McKenzie 34-37_71
Jeff Sluman 36-35_71
Tommy Armour III 34-37_71
Tom Gillis 37-35_72
Scott Parel 35-37_72
Gene Sauers 37-35_72
Scott Dunlap 35-37_72
Tom Byrum 36-36_72
Olin Browne 36-36_72
Kent Jones 35-37_72
Dicky Pride 36-36_72
Jeff Maggert 40-32_72
Bob Estes 36-36_72
Steve Flesch 35-37_72
Gary Hallberg 36-37_73
Tim Petrovic 37-36_73
Duffy Waldorf 36-37_73
Mike Weir 37-36_73
Carlos Franco 38-35_73
David Branshaw 37-36_73
Shane Bertsch 36-37_73
Rocco Mediate 38-35_73
Jesper Parnevik 37-36_73
Paul Goydos 35-38_73
Tim Herron 38-35_73
Billy Mayfair 37-36_73
John Senden 35-38_73
Jay Haas 39-35_74
Rod Pampling 39-35_74
Vijay Singh 37-37_74
Fred Funk 39-35_74
Retief Goosen 38-36_74
Mark O’Meara 37-38_75
Jerry Kelly 38-37_75
Harrison Frazar 37-38_75
Jerry Pate 38-37_75
Steve Jones 39-37_76
Steve Pate 39-37_76
Joey Sindelar 39-37_76
Brett Quigley 41-35_76
Dan Forsman 37-40_77
Robert Allenby 35-42_77
Tom Pernice Jr. 38-39_77
Wes Short, Jr. 39-38_77
David Frost 41-36_77
Jerry Smith 39-39_78
Mark Calcavecchia 40-39_79
Chris DiMarco 38-41_79
P.H. Horgan III 37-42_79
Steve Schneiter 42-37_79
Peter Jacobsen 41-39_80
Eddie Fernandes 45-37_82
