PGA Tour Champions Pure Insurance Championip Scores

Friday At Pebble Beach Golf Links At Spyglass Hill Golf Course Pebble Beach, Calif. Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71 Purse: $2.2…

Friday At Pebble Beach Golf Links At Spyglass Hill Golf Course Pebble Beach, Calif. Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71 Purse: $2.2 Million First Round

Stuart Appleby 33-33_66

Alex Cejka 32-34_66

Tom Lehman 35-32_67

K.J. Choi 35-32_67

Glen Day 35-33_68

Esteban Toledo 32-36_68

Larry Mize 36-32_68

Kirk Triplett 34-34_68

Ken Tanigawa 37-32_69

Marco Dawson 36-33_69

Stephen Leaney 35-34_69

Corey Pavin 36-33_69

Doug Barron 35-34_69

Paul Broadhurst 34-36_70

Paul Stankowski 36-34_70

Woody Austin 34-36_70

Michael Allen 34-36_70

John Cook 35-35_70

Fran Quinn 32-38_70

Willie Wood 35-36_71

Dean Wilson 36-35_71

Ken Duke 35-36_71

Lee Janzen 38-33_71

Ernie Els 36-35_71

Steven Alker 36-35_71

Bernhard Langer 35-36_71

Kevin Sutherland 35-36_71

Stephen Ames 35-36_71

Cameron Beckman 36-35_71

David McKenzie 34-37_71

Jeff Sluman 36-35_71

Tommy Armour III 34-37_71

Tom Gillis 37-35_72

Scott Parel 35-37_72

Gene Sauers 37-35_72

Scott Dunlap 35-37_72

Tom Byrum 36-36_72

Olin Browne 36-36_72

Kent Jones 35-37_72

Dicky Pride 36-36_72

Jeff Maggert 40-32_72

Bob Estes 36-36_72

Steve Flesch 35-37_72

Gary Hallberg 36-37_73

Tim Petrovic 37-36_73

Duffy Waldorf 36-37_73

Mike Weir 37-36_73

Carlos Franco 38-35_73

David Branshaw 37-36_73

Shane Bertsch 36-37_73

Rocco Mediate 38-35_73

Jesper Parnevik 37-36_73

Paul Goydos 35-38_73

Tim Herron 38-35_73

Billy Mayfair 37-36_73

John Senden 35-38_73

Jay Haas 39-35_74

Rod Pampling 39-35_74

Vijay Singh 37-37_74

Fred Funk 39-35_74

Retief Goosen 38-36_74

Mark O’Meara 37-38_75

Jerry Kelly 38-37_75

Harrison Frazar 37-38_75

Jerry Pate 38-37_75

Steve Jones 39-37_76

Steve Pate 39-37_76

Joey Sindelar 39-37_76

Brett Quigley 41-35_76

Dan Forsman 37-40_77

Robert Allenby 35-42_77

Tom Pernice Jr. 38-39_77

Wes Short, Jr. 39-38_77

David Frost 41-36_77

Jerry Smith 39-39_78

Mark Calcavecchia 40-39_79

Chris DiMarco 38-41_79

P.H. Horgan III 37-42_79

Steve Schneiter 42-37_79

Peter Jacobsen 41-39_80

Eddie Fernandes 45-37_82

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.