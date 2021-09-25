PGA Tour Champions Pure Insurance Championip Scores

Saturday At Pebble Beach Golf Links At Spyglass Hill Golf Course Pebble Beach, Calif. Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71 Purse: $2.2…

Saturday At Pebble Beach Golf Links At Spyglass Hill Golf Course Pebble Beach, Calif. Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71 Purse: $2.2 Million Second Round

K.J. Choi 67-68_135

Alex Cejka 66-71_137

Bernhard Langer 71-66_137

Jeff Maggert 72-66_138

Doug Barron 69-69_138

Marco Dawson 69-69_138

Ken Tanigawa 69-69_138

Kirk Triplett 68-71_139

Willie Wood 71-68_139

Paul Stankowski 70-69_139

Woody Austin 70-69_139

Esteban Toledo 68-72_140

Tom Lehman 67-73_140

Dicky Pride 72-68_140

Scott Dunlap 72-68_140

Ernie Els 71-69_140

Steven Alker 71-69_140

Kevin Sutherland 71-70_141

Kent Jones 72-69_141

Cameron Beckman 71-70_141

Tom Gillis 72-69_141

Scott Parel 72-69_141

Tim Petrovic 73-68_141

Stephen Leaney 69-72_141

Lee Janzen 71-70_141

Glen Day 68-73_141

Larry Mize 68-74_142

Rocco Mediate 73-69_142

Michael Allen 70-72_142

Fran Quinn 70-72_142

Steve Flesch 72-70_142

John Senden 73-69_142

Paul Broadhurst 70-72_142

Olin Browne 72-70_142

David Branshaw 73-70_143

Jeff Sluman 71-72_143

Stuart Appleby 66-77_143

Rod Pampling 74-69_143

Vijay Singh 74-69_143

Gene Sauers 72-71_143

Mike Weir 73-70_143

Paul Goydos 73-71_144

David McKenzie 71-73_144

John Cook 70-74_144

Tim Herron 73-71_144

Tommy Armour III 71-73_144

Mark O’Meara 75-69_144

Corey Pavin 69-75_144

SHane Bertsch 73-72_145

Jay Haas 74-71_145

Tom Byrum 72-73_145

Ken Duke 71-74_145

Harrison Frazar 75-70_145

The following players failed to make the cut.

Stephen Ames 71-75_146

Brett Quigley 76-70_146

Bob Estes 72-74_146

Retief Goosen 74-72_146

Jerry Kelly 75-71_146

Jerry Pate 75-72_147

Dean Wilson 71-76_147

Steve Jones 76-71_147

Jesper Parnevik 73-75_148

Billy Mayfair 73-75_148

Duffy Waldorf 73-75_148

Carlos Franco 73-75_148

Steve Pate 76-73_149

Joey Sindelar 76-73_149

David Frost 77-72_149

Wes Short, Jr. 77-73_150

Tom Pernice Jr. 77-73_150

Eddie Fernandes 82-68_150

Dan Forsman 77-74_151

Fred Funk 74-77_151

Steve Schneiter 79-72_151

Gary Hallberg 73-79_152

Robert Allenby 77-75_152

Chris DiMarco 79-76_155

Peter Jacobsen 80-79_159

Mark Calcavecchia 79-80_159

P.H. Horgan III 79-86_165

