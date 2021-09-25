PGA Tour Champions Pure Insurance Championip Scores

|Saturday
|At Pebble Beach Golf Links
|At Spyglass Hill Golf Course
|Pebble Beach, Calif.
|Yardage: 7,025; Par: 71
|Purse: $2.2 Million
|Second Round
K.J. Choi 67-68_135
Alex Cejka 66-71_137
Bernhard Langer 71-66_137
Jeff Maggert 72-66_138
Doug Barron 69-69_138
Marco Dawson 69-69_138
Ken Tanigawa 69-69_138
Kirk Triplett 68-71_139
Willie Wood 71-68_139
Paul Stankowski 70-69_139
Woody Austin 70-69_139
Esteban Toledo 68-72_140
Tom Lehman 67-73_140
Dicky Pride 72-68_140
Scott Dunlap 72-68_140
Ernie Els 71-69_140
Steven Alker 71-69_140
Kevin Sutherland 71-70_141
Kent Jones 72-69_141
Cameron Beckman 71-70_141
Tom Gillis 72-69_141
Scott Parel 72-69_141
Tim Petrovic 73-68_141
Stephen Leaney 69-72_141
Lee Janzen 71-70_141
Glen Day 68-73_141
Larry Mize 68-74_142
Rocco Mediate 73-69_142
Michael Allen 70-72_142
Fran Quinn 70-72_142
Steve Flesch 72-70_142
John Senden 73-69_142
Paul Broadhurst 70-72_142
Olin Browne 72-70_142
David Branshaw 73-70_143
Jeff Sluman 71-72_143
Stuart Appleby 66-77_143
Rod Pampling 74-69_143
Vijay Singh 74-69_143
Gene Sauers 72-71_143
Mike Weir 73-70_143
Paul Goydos 73-71_144
David McKenzie 71-73_144
John Cook 70-74_144
Tim Herron 73-71_144
Tommy Armour III 71-73_144
Mark O’Meara 75-69_144
Corey Pavin 69-75_144
SHane Bertsch 73-72_145
Jay Haas 74-71_145
Tom Byrum 72-73_145
Ken Duke 71-74_145
Harrison Frazar 75-70_145
The following players failed to make the cut.
Stephen Ames 71-75_146
Brett Quigley 76-70_146
Bob Estes 72-74_146
Retief Goosen 74-72_146
Jerry Kelly 75-71_146
Jerry Pate 75-72_147
Dean Wilson 71-76_147
Steve Jones 76-71_147
Jesper Parnevik 73-75_148
Billy Mayfair 73-75_148
Duffy Waldorf 73-75_148
Carlos Franco 73-75_148
Steve Pate 76-73_149
Joey Sindelar 76-73_149
David Frost 77-72_149
Wes Short, Jr. 77-73_150
Tom Pernice Jr. 77-73_150
Eddie Fernandes 82-68_150
Dan Forsman 77-74_151
Fred Funk 74-77_151
Steve Schneiter 79-72_151
Gary Hallberg 73-79_152
Robert Allenby 77-75_152
Chris DiMarco 79-76_155
Peter Jacobsen 80-79_159
Mark Calcavecchia 79-80_159
P.H. Horgan III 79-86_165
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.