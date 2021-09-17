PGA Champions Tour Sanford International Scores

|Friday
|At Minnehaha Country Club
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70
|Purse: $1.8 Million
|First Round
K.J. Choi 33-30_63
Darren Clarke 31-32_63
Robert Karlsson 32-32_64
Matt Gogel 31-33_64
Rod Pampling 32-32_64
Brandt Jobe 32-32_64
Steven Alker 33-32_65
Mario Tiziani 29-36_65
Retief Goosen 33-32_65
Mark Hensby 31-34_65
Cameron Beckman 31-35_66
Ken Duke 31-35_66
Chris DiMarco 33-33_66
Tom Byrum 34-32_66
Jerry Kelly 33-33_66
Jim Furyk 34-32_66
Ernie Els 32-34_66
Miguel Angel Jiménez 32-34_66
John Senden 33-34_67
Shane Bertsch 33-34_67
José María Olazábal 34-33_67
Paul Goydos 34-33_67
Billy Andrade 34-33_67
Alex Cejka 33-34_67
Rocco Mediate 34-33_67
Michael Allen 33-34_67
Rich Beem 31-36_67
Fred Couples 32-35_67
Steve Stricker 33-34_67
Steve Flesch 34-33_67
Thongchai Jaidee 34-34_68
Paul Stankowski 35-33_68
Brett Quigley 35-33_68
Ken Tanigawa 34-34_68
John Daly 31-37_68
Kent Jones 33-35_68
Scott Parel 35-33_68
Marco Dawson 33-35_68
David Toms 34-34_68
David McKenzie 34-34_68
Woody Austin 34-34_68
Stephen Leaney 34-35_69
Willie Wood 34-35_69
Billy Mayfair 33-36_69
Tom Lehman 35-34_69
Lee Janzen 35-34_69
Wes Short, Jr. 33-36_69
Paul Broadhurst 33-36_69
Jeff Maggert 34-35_69
Steve Pate 34-35_69
Dicky Pride 35-34_69
Davis Love III 34-35_69
Scott Dunlap 33-36_69
Glen Day 34-36_70
Tom Pernice Jr. 34-36_70
Tim Petrovic 33-37_70
Corey Pavin 34-36_70
Joey Sindelar 32-38_70
Colin Montgomerie 35-35_70
Bob Estes 34-36_70
Bernhard Langer 35-35_70
Jerry Pate 35-35_70
Jesper Parnevik 35-36_71
Tommy Armour III 36-35_71
Olin Browne 36-35_71
David Frost 35-36_71
Robert Allenby 37-35_72
Kirk Triplett 35-37_72
Duffy Waldorf 37-35_72
Tim Herron 34-38_72
Vijay Singh 38-34_72
Jay Jurecic 36-37_73
Jay Haas 36-37_73
Gene Sauers 35-38_73
Larry Mize 38-35_73
Tom Gillis 36-38_74
Brad Bryant 36-38_74
Shaun Micheel 37-37_74
Stephen Ames 35-40_75
Stephen Dodd 36-40_76
Mark Calcavecchia 36-40_76
