PGA Champions Tour Sanford International Scores

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 7:43 PM

Friday
At Minnehaha Country Club
Sioux Falls, S.D.
Yardage: 6,729; Par: 70
Purse: $1.8 Million
First Round

K.J. Choi 33-30_63

Darren Clarke 31-32_63

Robert Karlsson 32-32_64

Matt Gogel 31-33_64

Rod Pampling 32-32_64

Brandt Jobe 32-32_64

Steven Alker 33-32_65

Mario Tiziani 29-36_65

Retief Goosen 33-32_65

Mark Hensby 31-34_65

Cameron Beckman 31-35_66

Ken Duke 31-35_66

Chris DiMarco 33-33_66

Tom Byrum 34-32_66

Jerry Kelly 33-33_66

Jim Furyk 34-32_66

Ernie Els 32-34_66

Miguel Angel Jiménez 32-34_66

John Senden 33-34_67

Shane Bertsch 33-34_67

José María Olazábal 34-33_67

Paul Goydos 34-33_67

Billy Andrade 34-33_67

Alex Cejka 33-34_67

Rocco Mediate 34-33_67

Michael Allen 33-34_67

Rich Beem 31-36_67

Fred Couples 32-35_67

Steve Stricker 33-34_67

Steve Flesch 34-33_67

Thongchai Jaidee 34-34_68

Paul Stankowski 35-33_68

Brett Quigley 35-33_68

Ken Tanigawa 34-34_68

John Daly 31-37_68

Kent Jones 33-35_68

Scott Parel 35-33_68

Marco Dawson 33-35_68

David Toms 34-34_68

David McKenzie 34-34_68

Woody Austin 34-34_68

Stephen Leaney 34-35_69

Willie Wood 34-35_69

Billy Mayfair 33-36_69

Tom Lehman 35-34_69

Lee Janzen 35-34_69

Wes Short, Jr. 33-36_69

Paul Broadhurst 33-36_69

Jeff Maggert 34-35_69

Steve Pate 34-35_69

Dicky Pride 35-34_69

Davis Love III 34-35_69

Scott Dunlap 33-36_69

Glen Day 34-36_70

Tom Pernice Jr. 34-36_70

Tim Petrovic 33-37_70

Corey Pavin 34-36_70

Joey Sindelar 32-38_70

Colin Montgomerie 35-35_70

Bob Estes 34-36_70

Bernhard Langer 35-35_70

Jerry Pate 35-35_70

Jesper Parnevik 35-36_71

Tommy Armour III 36-35_71

Olin Browne 36-35_71

David Frost 35-36_71

Robert Allenby 37-35_72

Kirk Triplett 35-37_72

Duffy Waldorf 37-35_72

Tim Herron 34-38_72

Vijay Singh 38-34_72

Jay Jurecic 36-37_73

Jay Haas 36-37_73

Gene Sauers 35-38_73

Larry Mize 38-35_73

Tom Gillis 36-38_74

Brad Bryant 36-38_74

Shaun Micheel 37-37_74

Stephen Ames 35-40_75

Stephen Dodd 36-40_76

Mark Calcavecchia 36-40_76

