Orlando City gets 2-2 draw with Nashville on late own goal

The Associated Press

September 29, 2021, 10:53 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Orlando City picked up an own goal off a corner kick in extra time in a 2-2 draw with Nashville on Wednesday night.

Orlando City (10-8-9) cut it to 2-1 on Daryl Dike’s penalty kick in the 76th minute.

Hany Mukhtar opened the scoring for Nashville (11-3-13) on a rebound off his penalty kick in the 11th minute, and Randall Leal scored in the 59th.

