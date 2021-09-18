Omar Gonzalez scores in 79th, Toronto beats Nashville 2-1

TORONTO (AP) — Omar Gonzalez scored in the 79th minute and Toronto FC beat Nashville 2-1 on Saturday night to…

TORONTO (AP) — Omar Gonzalez scored in the 79th minute and Toronto FC beat Nashville 2-1 on Saturday night to snap a six-game losing streak.

The 6-foot-5 defender managed to contort his body to get a leg to a Yeferson Soteldo free kick as he crashed the goal. Soteldo took the free kick quickly after captain Michael Bradley put the ball down.

C.J. Sapong tied it for Nashville (10-3-11) five minutes earlier, scoring his 81st career goal in his 300th MLS regular-season game.

Jacob Shaffelburg opened the scoring for Toronto (4-15-6) in the 18th minute.

