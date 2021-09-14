Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. updates quarantine rules | Army Ten-Miler goes virtual | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
Obrian scores 2 goals, helps FC Dallas tie NYCFC 3-3

The Associated Press

September 14, 2021, 10:08 PM

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Jáder Obrian scored two goals to help FC Dallas tie New York City FC 3-3 on Tuesday night.

Dallas (6-10-9) has only lost one of its last six away matches — with three draws. New York City (10-8-5) had its seven-game home winning streak snapped. The seven-match run was a club record.

Dallas’ only lead came in the fourth minute when Obrian took advantage of a defensive mistake and easily sent it into the back of the net from close range. Dallas tied it at 2 in the 63rd when Jesus Ferreira ran past the defense for Ricardo Pepi’s through ball and sent goalkeeper Sean Johnson diving the wrong way. Obrian tied it at 3 by sending a shot from the corner of the 6-yard box off the hand of Johnson.

For New York, Maximiliano Morález tied it at 1 in the 20th minute by sending home Jesús Medina’s back-heel pass. In the 57th, Medina sent in a rebound of Morález’s shot for a 2-1 lead and Talles Magno scored his first MLS goal in the 68th.

