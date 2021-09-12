NHRA Mopar Express Lane Nationals Results

Sunday At Maple Grove Raceway Mohnton, Pa. Final finish order Top Fuel 1. Billy Torrence; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Brittany…

Sunday At Maple Grove Raceway Mohnton, Pa. Final finish order Top Fuel

1. Billy Torrence; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Leah Pruett; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Doug Foley; 12. Antron Brown; 13. Joe Morrison.

Funny Car

1. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 2. John Force; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Paul Lee; 6. Ron Capps; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Tim Wilkerson; 9. Bob Tasca III; 10. Alexis DeJoria; 11. Cory Lee; 12. Blake Alexander; 13. Jim Campbell.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 4. Dallas Glenn; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Aaron Stanfield; 7. Kyle Koretsky; 8. Chris McGaha; 9. Alan Prusiensky; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Bob Benza; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Larry Morgan; 14. Mason McGaha; 15. Vincent Nobile; 16. John Gaydosh Jr.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Steve Johnson; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Angelle Sampey; 4. Matt Smith; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Karen Stoffer; 7. Cory Reed; 8. Scotty Pollacheck; 9. Andrew Hines; 10. Joey Gladstone; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Jim Underdahl; 13. Jianna Salinas; 14. Ron Tornow; 15. Kelly Clontz; 16. Chris Bostick.

Final Results Top Fuel

Billy Torrence, 3.720 seconds, 326.08 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.784 seconds, 313.22 mph.

Funny Car

Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.926, 330.23 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.946, 328.54.

Pro Stock

Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.578, 208.30 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.604, 206.73.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.775, 196.87 ef. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.870, 197.16.

Top Alcohol Dragster

Matthew Cummings, 5.211, 276.69 def. Robin Samsel, 5.267, 268.60.

Top Alcohol Funny Car

Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.445, 269.51 def. Sean Bellemeur, Camaro, 5.489, 266.48.

Competition Eliminator

Frank Aragona, Roadster, 9.652, 88.29 def. Chip Ippolito, Chevy S-10, Foul – Red Light.

Super Stock

Bobby Fazio, Ford Mustang, 10.627, 122.54 def. Jonathan Allegrucci, Dodge Challenger, Foul – Red Light.

Stock Eliminator

Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 10.456, 117.88 def. Allison Doll, Pontiac Firebird, 10.580, 123.96.

Super Comp

Taylor Iacono, Dragster, 8.919, 175.14 def. Lee Ream, Dragster, 8.930, 174.37.

Super Gas

Jason Kenny, Chevy Corvette, 9.899, 166.17 def. Bill Nuzzo, Ford Mustang, 9.882, 120.88.

Top Dragster

Tom Martino, Dragster, 6.620, 195.31 def. Alan Kenny, Dragster, 6.236, 219.44.

Final round-by-round results Top Fuel Round One

Justin Ashley, 3.703, 328.62 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.768, 321.81; Clay Millican, 3.698, 325.45 def. Doug Foley, 3.861, 287.41; Brittany Force, 3.655, 333.49 was unopposed; Shawn Langdon, 3.751, 318.54 def. Mike Salinas, 3.750, 304.32; Billy Torrence, 3.721, 328.78 def. Josh Hart, 3.781, 292.84; Steve Torrence, 3.716, 328.22 def. Joe Morrison, 6.108, 103.62; Leah Pruett, 3.930, 279.44 def. Antron Brown, 5.755, 121.47.

Quarterfinal

Ashley, 3.697, 328.70 def. Millican, 3.819, 315.12; Force, 3.704, 334.48 def. Pruett, 4.025, 227.23; B. Torrence, 3.719, 329.18 def. Langdon, 3.797, 302.89; S. Torrence, 3.718, 327.43 was unopposed.

Semifinals

B. Torrence, 3.725, 328.46 def. Force, 3.777, 318.84; Ashley, 4.084, 298.67 def. S. Torrence, 4.162, 245.85.

Final

B. Torrence, 3.720, 326.08 def. Ashley, 3.784, 313.22.

Funny Car Round One

Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.908, 318.62 was unopposed; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.875, 334.65 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.892, 322.81; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.889, 330.72 def. Cory Lee, Mustang, 4.239, 296.37; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.892, 333.58 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, Foul – Outer Boundary; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.929, 327.82 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.500, 131.65; Paul Lee, Charger, 3.911, 331.77 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.906, 329.91; J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.919, 332.75 def. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.999, 316.67.

Quarterfinals

Todd, 3.931, 328.86 def. Pedregon, 3.981, 315.86; Force, 3.861, 332.67 def. P. Lee, 3.909, 333.99; Hight, 3.880, 332.92 was unopposed; Johnson Jr., 3.892, 332.02 def. Capps, 3.924, 331.12.

Semifinals

Johnson Jr., 3.902, 331.53 def. Todd, 3.905, 332.75; Force, 3.909, 329.10 def. Hight, 3.909, 329.42.

Final

Johnson Jr., 3.926, 330.23 def. Force, 3.946, 328.54.

Pro Stock Round One

Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.616, 207.56 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.638, 206.92; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.589, 208.33 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 10.019, 93.44; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.588, 206.76 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 10.390, 86.39; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.600, 207.59 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.693, 185.03; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.590, 207.75 def. Bob Benza, Camaro, 6.682, 205.82; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.599, 206.76 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.621, 206.67; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.555, 208.55 def. John Gaydosh Jr, Camaro, Broke; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.587, 207.08 def. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.717, 205.07.

Quarterfinals

Glenn, 6.627, 204.94 def. Koretsky, 6.680, 206.48; Coughlin Jr., 6.613, 205.98 def. Stanfield, 6.632, 207.40; Enders, 6.596, 206.35 def. C. McGaha, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.585, 207.85 def. Hartford, 6.597, 208.07.

Semifinals

Enders, 6.602, 206.51 def. Glenn, 6.642, 207.02; Anderson, 6.614, 208.01 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.613, 207.05.

Final

Anderson, 6.578, 208.30 def. Enders, 6.604, 206.73.

Pro Stock Motorcycle Round One

Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.972, 192.63 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.977, 193.96; Angie Smith, 8.428, 110.82 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, Foul – Red Light; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.825, 197.19 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 7.015, 193.02; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.892, 195.08 def. Chris Bostick, 20.043, 32.30; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.858, 198.58 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 10.608, 73.75; Matt Smith, 6.882, 201.07 def. Ron Tornow, 7.070, 186.38; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.815, 196.79 def. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 7.067, 191.10; Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.972, 193.40 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.984, 194.21.

Quarterfinals

M. Smith, 6.855, 199.20 def. Reed, 6.986, 191.59; Krawiec, 6.886, 197.57 def. A. Smith, Foul – Red Light; Johnson, 6.788, 197.31 def. Pollacheck, 7.559, 133.14; Sampey, 6.847, 196.30 def. Stoffer, 6.940, 193.85.

Semifinals

Krawiec, 6.906, 196.79 def. M. Smith, 6.942, 187.89; Johnson, 6.804, 197.22 def. Sampey, 6.860, 194.52.

Final

Johnson, 6.775, 196.87 def. Krawiec, 6.870, 197.16.

Point standings Top Fuel

1. Steve Torrence, 2,179; 2. Brittany Force, 2,167; 3. Billy Torrence, 2,137; 4. Justin Ashley, 2,124; 5. Leah Pruett, 2,113; 6. Antron Brown, 2,103; 7. Shawn Langdon, 2,102; 8. Mike Salinas, 2,078; 9. Clay Millican, 2,067; 10. Doug Kalitta, 2,032.

Funny Car

1. John Force, 2,172; 2. Ron Capps, 2,157; 3. J.R. Todd, 2,133; 4. Robert Hight, 2,121; 5. Bob Tasca III, 2,106; 6. Matt Hagan, 2,087; 7. Cruz Pedregon, 2,083; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 2,063; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 2,048; 10. Blake Alexander, 2,032.

Pro Stock

1. Greg Anderson, 2,224; 2. Erica Enders, 2,183; 3. Aaron Stanfield, 2,129; 4. Dallas Glenn, 2,125; 5. Kyle Koretsky, 2,117; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,114; 7. Matt Hartford, 2,098; 8. Chris McGaha, 2,078; 9. Mason McGaha, 2,067; 10. Deric Kramer, 2,062.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Steve Johnson, 2,195; 2. Matt Smith, 2,183; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 2,159; 4. Angelle Sampey, 2,136; 5. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,125; 6. Angie Smith, 2,089; 7. Karen Stoffer, 2,082; 8. Ryan Oehler, 2,077; 9. (tie) Joey Gladstone, 2,073; Cory Reed, 2,073.

