NHRA Mopar Express Lane Nationals Results

|Sunday
|At Maple Grove Raceway
|Mohnton, Pa.
|Final finish order
|Top Fuel
1. Billy Torrence; 2. Justin Ashley; 3. Brittany Force; 4. Steve Torrence; 5. Shawn Langdon; 6. Clay Millican; 7. Leah Pruett; 8. Mike Salinas; 9. Doug Kalitta; 10. Josh Hart; 11. Doug Foley; 12. Antron Brown; 13. Joe Morrison.
|Funny Car
1. Tommy Johnson Jr.; 2. John Force; 3. J.R. Todd; 4. Robert Hight; 5. Paul Lee; 6. Ron Capps; 7. Cruz Pedregon; 8. Tim Wilkerson; 9. Bob Tasca III; 10. Alexis DeJoria; 11. Cory Lee; 12. Blake Alexander; 13. Jim Campbell.
|Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson; 2. Erica Enders; 3. Troy Coughlin Jr.; 4. Dallas Glenn; 5. Matt Hartford; 6. Aaron Stanfield; 7. Kyle Koretsky; 8. Chris McGaha; 9. Alan Prusiensky; 10. Deric Kramer; 11. Bob Benza; 12. Kenny Delco; 13. Larry Morgan; 14. Mason McGaha; 15. Vincent Nobile; 16. John Gaydosh Jr.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Steve Johnson; 2. Eddie Krawiec; 3. Angelle Sampey; 4. Matt Smith; 5. Angie Smith; 6. Karen Stoffer; 7. Cory Reed; 8. Scotty Pollacheck; 9. Andrew Hines; 10. Joey Gladstone; 11. Ryan Oehler; 12. Jim Underdahl; 13. Jianna Salinas; 14. Ron Tornow; 15. Kelly Clontz; 16. Chris Bostick.
|Final Results
|Top Fuel
Billy Torrence, 3.720 seconds, 326.08 mph def. Justin Ashley, 3.784 seconds, 313.22 mph.
|Funny Car
Tommy Johnson Jr., Dodge Charger, 3.926, 330.23 def. John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.946, 328.54.
|Pro Stock
Greg Anderson, Chevy Camaro, 6.578, 208.30 def. Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.604, 206.73.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.775, 196.87 ef. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.870, 197.16.
|Top Alcohol Dragster
Matthew Cummings, 5.211, 276.69 def. Robin Samsel, 5.267, 268.60.
|Top Alcohol Funny Car
Doug Gordon, Chevy Camaro, 5.445, 269.51 def. Sean Bellemeur, Camaro, 5.489, 266.48.
|Competition Eliminator
Frank Aragona, Roadster, 9.652, 88.29 def. Chip Ippolito, Chevy S-10, Foul – Red Light.
|Super Stock
Bobby Fazio, Ford Mustang, 10.627, 122.54 def. Jonathan Allegrucci, Dodge Challenger, Foul – Red Light.
|Stock Eliminator
Joe Santangelo, Chevy Camaro, 10.456, 117.88 def. Allison Doll, Pontiac Firebird, 10.580, 123.96.
|Super Comp
Taylor Iacono, Dragster, 8.919, 175.14 def. Lee Ream, Dragster, 8.930, 174.37.
|Super Gas
Jason Kenny, Chevy Corvette, 9.899, 166.17 def. Bill Nuzzo, Ford Mustang, 9.882, 120.88.
|Top Dragster
Tom Martino, Dragster, 6.620, 195.31 def. Alan Kenny, Dragster, 6.236, 219.44.
|Final round-by-round results
|Top Fuel
|Round One
Justin Ashley, 3.703, 328.62 def. Doug Kalitta, 3.768, 321.81; Clay Millican, 3.698, 325.45 def. Doug Foley, 3.861, 287.41; Brittany Force, 3.655, 333.49 was unopposed; Shawn Langdon, 3.751, 318.54 def. Mike Salinas, 3.750, 304.32; Billy Torrence, 3.721, 328.78 def. Josh Hart, 3.781, 292.84; Steve Torrence, 3.716, 328.22 def. Joe Morrison, 6.108, 103.62; Leah Pruett, 3.930, 279.44 def. Antron Brown, 5.755, 121.47.
|Quarterfinal
Ashley, 3.697, 328.70 def. Millican, 3.819, 315.12; Force, 3.704, 334.48 def. Pruett, 4.025, 227.23; B. Torrence, 3.719, 329.18 def. Langdon, 3.797, 302.89; S. Torrence, 3.718, 327.43 was unopposed.
|Semifinals
B. Torrence, 3.725, 328.46 def. Force, 3.777, 318.84; Ashley, 4.084, 298.67 def. S. Torrence, 4.162, 245.85.
|Final
B. Torrence, 3.720, 326.08 def. Ashley, 3.784, 313.22.
|Funny Car
|Round One
Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.908, 318.62 was unopposed; John Force, Chevy Camaro, 3.875, 334.65 def. Tim Wilkerson, Ford Mustang, 3.892, 322.81; Robert Hight, Camaro, 3.889, 330.72 def. Cory Lee, Mustang, 4.239, 296.37; Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.892, 333.58 def. Jim Campbell, Charger, Foul – Outer Boundary; Ron Capps, Charger, 3.929, 327.82 def. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 5.500, 131.65; Paul Lee, Charger, 3.911, 331.77 def. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.906, 329.91; J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.919, 332.75 def. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.999, 316.67.
|Quarterfinals
Todd, 3.931, 328.86 def. Pedregon, 3.981, 315.86; Force, 3.861, 332.67 def. P. Lee, 3.909, 333.99; Hight, 3.880, 332.92 was unopposed; Johnson Jr., 3.892, 332.02 def. Capps, 3.924, 331.12.
|Semifinals
Johnson Jr., 3.902, 331.53 def. Todd, 3.905, 332.75; Force, 3.909, 329.10 def. Hight, 3.909, 329.42.
|Final
Johnson Jr., 3.926, 330.23 def. Force, 3.946, 328.54.
|Pro Stock
|Round One
Chris McGaha, Chevy Camaro, 6.616, 207.56 def. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.638, 206.92; Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.589, 208.33 def. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 10.019, 93.44; Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.588, 206.76 def. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 10.390, 86.39; Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.600, 207.59 def. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.693, 185.03; Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.590, 207.75 def. Bob Benza, Camaro, 6.682, 205.82; Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.599, 206.76 def. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.621, 206.67; Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.555, 208.55 def. John Gaydosh Jr, Camaro, Broke; Erica Enders, Camaro, 6.587, 207.08 def. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.717, 205.07.
|Quarterfinals
Glenn, 6.627, 204.94 def. Koretsky, 6.680, 206.48; Coughlin Jr., 6.613, 205.98 def. Stanfield, 6.632, 207.40; Enders, 6.596, 206.35 def. C. McGaha, Foul – Red Light; Anderson, 6.585, 207.85 def. Hartford, 6.597, 208.07.
|Semifinals
Enders, 6.602, 206.51 def. Glenn, 6.642, 207.02; Anderson, 6.614, 208.01 def. Coughlin Jr., 6.613, 207.05.
|Final
Anderson, 6.578, 208.30 def. Enders, 6.604, 206.73.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
|Round One
Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.972, 192.63 def. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.977, 193.96; Angie Smith, 8.428, 110.82 def. Andrew Hines, Buell, Foul – Red Light; Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.825, 197.19 def. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 7.015, 193.02; Scotty Pollacheck, 6.892, 195.08 def. Chris Bostick, 20.043, 32.30; Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.858, 198.58 def. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 10.608, 73.75; Matt Smith, 6.882, 201.07 def. Ron Tornow, 7.070, 186.38; Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.815, 196.79 def. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 7.067, 191.10; Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.972, 193.40 def. Ryan Oehler, 6.984, 194.21.
|Quarterfinals
M. Smith, 6.855, 199.20 def. Reed, 6.986, 191.59; Krawiec, 6.886, 197.57 def. A. Smith, Foul – Red Light; Johnson, 6.788, 197.31 def. Pollacheck, 7.559, 133.14; Sampey, 6.847, 196.30 def. Stoffer, 6.940, 193.85.
|Semifinals
Krawiec, 6.906, 196.79 def. M. Smith, 6.942, 187.89; Johnson, 6.804, 197.22 def. Sampey, 6.860, 194.52.
|Final
Johnson, 6.775, 196.87 def. Krawiec, 6.870, 197.16.
|Point standings
|Top Fuel
1. Steve Torrence, 2,179; 2. Brittany Force, 2,167; 3. Billy Torrence, 2,137; 4. Justin Ashley, 2,124; 5. Leah Pruett, 2,113; 6. Antron Brown, 2,103; 7. Shawn Langdon, 2,102; 8. Mike Salinas, 2,078; 9. Clay Millican, 2,067; 10. Doug Kalitta, 2,032.
|Funny Car
1. John Force, 2,172; 2. Ron Capps, 2,157; 3. J.R. Todd, 2,133; 4. Robert Hight, 2,121; 5. Bob Tasca III, 2,106; 6. Matt Hagan, 2,087; 7. Cruz Pedregon, 2,083; 8. Alexis DeJoria, 2,063; 9. Tim Wilkerson, 2,048; 10. Blake Alexander, 2,032.
|Pro Stock
1. Greg Anderson, 2,224; 2. Erica Enders, 2,183; 3. Aaron Stanfield, 2,129; 4. Dallas Glenn, 2,125; 5. Kyle Koretsky, 2,117; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., 2,114; 7. Matt Hartford, 2,098; 8. Chris McGaha, 2,078; 9. Mason McGaha, 2,067; 10. Deric Kramer, 2,062.
|Pro Stock Motorcycle
1. Steve Johnson, 2,195; 2. Matt Smith, 2,183; 3. Eddie Krawiec, 2,159; 4. Angelle Sampey, 2,136; 5. Scotty Pollacheck, 2,125; 6. Angie Smith, 2,089; 7. Karen Stoffer, 2,082; 8. Ryan Oehler, 2,077; 9. (tie) Joey Gladstone, 2,073; Cory Reed, 2,073.
