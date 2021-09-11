NHRA Mopar Express Lane Nationals Qualifying

Sunday At Maple Grove Raceway Mohnton, Pa. First Round Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed…

Sunday At Maple Grove Raceway Mohnton, Pa. First Round

Pairings based on results in qualifying, which ended Saturday. DNQs listed below pairings.

Top Fuel

1. Brittany Force, 3.660 seconds, 334.07 mph vs. Bye; 2. Steve Torrence, 3.692, 327.19 vs. 13. Joe Morrison, 4.027, 249.90; 3. Clay Millican, 3.696, 322.65 vs. 12. Doug Foley, 3.856, 297.55; 4. Mike Salinas, 3.699, 332.18 vs. 11. Shawn Langdon, 3.813, 321.27; 5. Billy Torrence, 3.699, 327.98 vs. 10. Josh Hart, 3.756, 322.65; 6. Justin Ashley, 3.721, 328.78 vs. 9. Doug Kalitta, 3.743, 325.69; 7. Antron Brown, 3.731, 329.34 vs. 8. Leah Pruett, 3.733, 323.89.

Funny Car

1. Cruz Pedregon, Dodge Charger, 3.875, 326.00 vs. Bye; 2. Robert Hight, Chevy Camaro, 3.883, 330.39 vs. 13. Cory Lee, Ford Mustang, 4.229, 298.93; 3. Tim Wilkerson, Mustang, 3.884, 332.67 vs. 12. John Force, Camaro, 4.096, 256.84; 4. Tommy Johnson Jr., Charger, 3.895, 333.82 vs. 11. Jim Campbell, Charger, 4.093, 310.20; 5. Ron Capps, Charger, 3.896, 328.86 vs. 10. Blake Alexander, Mustang, 4.036, 308.50; 6. Bob Tasca III, Mustang, 3.913, 328.22 vs. 9. Paul Lee, Charger, 3.941, 330.47; 7. J.R. Todd, Toyota Camry, 3.916, 330.31 vs. 8. Alexis DeJoria, Camry, 3.940, 327.98.

Pro Stock

1. Erica Enders, Chevy Camaro, 6.524, 209.56 vs. 16. Larry Morgan, Camaro, 6.665, 207.72; 2. Greg Anderson, Camaro, 6.530, 209.79 vs. 15. John Gaydosh Jr, Camaro, 6.640, 208.10; 3. Aaron Stanfield, Camaro, 6.534, 209.88 vs. 14. Alan Prusiensky, Dodge Dart, 6.629, 206.45; 4. Dallas Glenn, Camaro, 6.537, 208.39 vs. 13. Bob Benza, Camaro, 6.614, 208.62; 5. Kyle Koretsky, Camaro, 6.547, 209.98 vs. 12. Kenny Delco, Camaro, 6.603, 208.65; 6. Troy Coughlin Jr., Camaro, 6.552, 208.42 vs. 11. Vincent Nobile, Camaro, 6.575, 207.02; 7. Matt Hartford, Camaro, 6.556, 209.69 vs. 10. Mason McGaha, Camaro, 6.573, 210.21; 8. Chris McGaha, Camaro, 6.563, 209.56 vs. 9. Deric Kramer, Camaro, 6.565, 206.92.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1. Angelle Sampey, Suzuki, 6.745, 196.64 vs. 16. Jianna Salinas, Suzuki, 7.005, 191.43; 2. Matt Smith, EBR, 6.750, 201.91 vs. 15. Ron Tornow, Victory, 6.981, 188.33; 3. Eddie Krawiec, Buell, 6.763, 201.67 vs. 14. Kelly Clontz, Suzuki, 6.969, 192.99; 4. Scotty Pollacheck, EBR, 6.803, 198.96 vs. 13. Chris Bostick, 6.942, 191.57; 5. Steve Johnson, Suzuki, 6.812, 198.15 vs. 12. Jim Underdahl, Suzuki, 6.928, 193.85; 6. Angie Smith, EBR, 6.817, 199.23 vs. 11. Andrew Hines, Buell, 6.920, 196.67; 7. Cory Reed, Suzuki, 6.840, 195.79 vs. 10. Ryan Oehler, EBR, 6.907, 195.87; 8. Joey Gladstone, Suzuki, 6.854, 196.70 vs. 9. Karen Stoffer, Suzuki, 6.875, 192.80. Did Not Qualify: 17. Marc Ingwersen, 7.212, 186.98; 18. David Barron, 7.379, 150.72.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.