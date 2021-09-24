NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 Presented by Westgate Resorts Results

Friday At Las Vegas Motor Speedway Las Vegas. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (15) Christian Eckes,…

Listen now to WTOP News

Friday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (15) Christian Eckes, Toyota, 134 laps, 46 points.

2. (7) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 134, 51.

3. (6) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 134, 37.

4. (11) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 134, 33.

5. (8) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 134, 51.

6. (3) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 134, 44.

7. (23) Grant Enfinger, Chevrolet, 134, 30.

8. (13) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 134, 29.

9. (14) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 134, 28.

10. (10) Austin Hill, Toyota, 134, 33.

11. (35) Bret Holmes, Chevrolet, 134, 26.

12. (12) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 134, 25.

13. (19) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, 134, 24.

14. (33) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, 134, 23.

15. (34) Spencer Davis, Toyota, 134, 22.

16. (26) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, 134, 21.

17. (24) Tyler Hill, Chevrolet, 133, 20.

18. (28) Danny Bohn, Toyota, 133, 19.

19. (31) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, 133, 18.

20. (30) Cj McLaughlin, Toyota, 133, 17.

21. (36) Dylan Lupton, Toyota, 133, 16.

22. (5) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 132, 23.

23. (29) Tanner Gray, Ford, 132, 19.

24. (18) Drew Dollar, Toyota, 132, 13.

25. (22) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, 131, 0.

26. (25) Howie Disavino III, Chevrolet, 130, 11.

27. (32) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Ford, 129, 10.

28. (21) Cory Roper, Ford, 121, 9.

29. (4) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 115, 13.

30. (20) Jack Wood, Chevrolet, accident, 114, 7.

31. (17) Hailie Deegan, Ford, accident, 101, 6.

32. (37) Keith McGee, Ford, garage, 91, 5.

33. (1) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 85, 14.

34. (16) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, accident, 70, 4.

35. (2) Chandler Smith, Toyota, accident, 70, 11.

36. (9) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, accident, 70, 10.

37. (27) Chris Hacker, Chevrolet, garage, 6, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.