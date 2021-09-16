NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics Results

Thursday At Bristol Motor Speedway Bristol, Tenn. Lap length: 0.53 miles (Start position in parentheses) 1. (7) Chandler Smith, Toyota,…

Thursday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (7) Chandler Smith, Toyota, 200 laps, 46 points.

2. (6) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 200, 44.

3. (2) John H. Nemechek, Toyota, 200, 39.

4. (5) Stewart Friesen, Toyota, 200, 41.

5. (13) Johnny Sauter, Toyota, 200, 33.

6. (8) Carson Hocevar, Chevrolet, 200, 36.

7. (4) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 200, 39.

8. (9) Zane Smith, Chevrolet, 200, 43.

9. (11) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 200, 28.

10. (3) Todd Gilliland, Ford, 200, 30.

11. (17) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

12. (30) Doug Coby III, Chevrolet, 200, 25.

13. (15) Derek Kraus, Toyota, 200, 24.

14. (16) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 200, 23.

15. (20) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

16. (26) Ryan Truex, Chevrolet, 200, 21.

17. (32) Timmy Hill, Chevrolet, 200, 20.

18. (25) Lawless Alan, Chevrolet, 200, 19.

19. (1) Sheldon Creed, Chevrolet, 198, 38.

20. (37) Cory Roper, Ford, 198, 17.

21. (14) Parker Kligerman, Chevrolet, 197, 18.

22. (39) Sam Mayer, Chevrolet, 193, 0.

23. (34) Clay Greenfield, Toyota, 193, 14.

24. (10) Austin Hill, Toyota, accident, 188, 30.

25. (23) Hailie Deegan, Ford, accident, 188, 12.

26. (38) Cj McLaughlin, Toyota, 188, 11.

27. (36) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Ford, 188, 10.

28. (33) Howie Disavino III, Chevrolet, electrical, 169, 9.

29. (35) Taylor Gray, Ford, accident, 156, 8.

30. (19) Chase Purdy, Chevrolet, accident, 154, 7.

31. (27) Spencer Boyd, Chevrolet, overheating, 146, 6.

32. (18) Tyler Ankrum, Chevrolet, accident, 123, 16.

33. (22) Danny Bohn, Toyota, accident, 70, 4.

34. (12) Drew Dollar, Toyota, accident, 69, 3.

35. (29) Dawson Cram, Chevrolet, accident, 69, 2.

36. (24) Kris Wright, Chevrolet, engine, 69, 1.

37. (31) Tate Fogleman, Chevrolet, accident, 30, 1.

38. (21) Tanner Gray, Ford, accident, 21, 1.

39. (40) Ray Ciccarelli, Ford, reargear, 15, 1.

40. (28) Josh Reaume, Toyota, accident, 3, 1.

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

