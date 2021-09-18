Coronavirus News: COVID-19 tests getting hard to find | Panel says boosters only for seniors, high-risk | Montgomery Co. outdoor homecomings | Latest cases in DC region
NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops Night Race Results

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 11:22 PM

Saturday

At Bristol Motor Speedway

Bristol, Tenn.

Lap length: 0.53 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 500 laps, 59 points.

2. (8) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 500, 45.

3. (14) William Byron, Chevrolet, 500, 42.

4. (7) Ryan Blaney, Ford, 500, 43.

5. (11) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet, 500, 32.

6. (10) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 500, 46.

7. (1) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota, 500, 32.

8. (22) Erik Jones, Chevrolet, 500, 29.

9. (2) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 500, 47.

10. (19) Matt DiBenedetto, Ford, 500, 27.

11. (3) Joey Logano, Ford, 500, 26.

12. (13) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 500, 27.

13. (20) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 500, 24.

14. (17) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 500, 23.

15. (18) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 500, 22.

16. (28) Bubba Wallace, Toyota, 500, 21.

17. (27) Ryan Preece, Chevrolet, 500, 20.

18. (12) Aric Almirola, Ford, 500, 19.

19. (15) Kurt Busch, Chevrolet, 500, 18.

20. (23) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet, 499, 17.

21. (9) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 499, 21.

22. (21) Daniel Suarez, Chevrolet, 498, 15.

23. (25) Chris Buescher, Ford, 498, 14.

24. (16) Michael McDowell, Ford, 498, 13.

25. (4) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet, 497, 26.

26. (31) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet, 497, 11.

27. (35) JJ Yeley, Chevrolet, 495, 0.

28. (26) Cole Custer, Ford, 494, 9.

29. (6) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 493, 14.

30. (36) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 487, 0.

31. (33) Josh Bilicki, Ford, 482, 6.

32. (38) David Starr, Toyota, 482, 0.

33. (37) James Davison, Chevrolet, 474, 4.

34. (34) Quin Houff, Chevrolet, accident, 375, 3.

35. (30) Anthony Alfredo, Ford, accident, 313, 2.

36. (29) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, accident, 216, 0.

37. (32) BJ McLeod, Ford, accident, 215, 0.

38. (24) Ryan Newman, Ford, garage, 177, 1.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

