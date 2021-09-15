Coronavirus News: Case surge wipes out months of progress | Should parents pull kids out of school? | Broccoli City festival canceled again | Latest cases in DC region
Musovski, Arango score to help LAFC beat Austin 2-1

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 11:23 PM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Danny Musovski scored moments after entering the game, Cristian Arango scored on a penalty kick and Los Angeles FC beat Austin FC 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Musovski, who subbed on in the 76th minute, slipped behind the defense, ran onto a through ball by José Cifuentes and beat goalkeeper Brad Stuver to give LAFC (9-9-6) a 2-1 lead in the 81st.

Arango converted from the spot — his fifth goal in the last four games — to open the scoring in the 59th minute. Diego Fagundez, whose hand ball in the area set up Arango’s goal, put away the rebound of Cecilio Dominguez’s shot off the post by to tie it in the 67th.

LAFC snapped a four-game road losing streak.

Austin (5-15-4) has lost four straight matches. The club has followed each of its last four victories with at least three consecutive losses.

