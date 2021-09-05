CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
McKennie doesn’t dress for qualifier after violating rules

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 8:09 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Midfielder Weston McKennie did not dress for Sunday night’s World Cup qualifier against Canada after violating team COVID-19 rules.

McKennie, who plays for Juventus, had started Thursday night’s opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador and is among the top American players.

“Unfortunately, I am suspended for tonight’s match due to a violation of team COVID-19 protocols,” McKennie said in a statement he posted on Instagram. “I am sorry for my actions. I will be cheering hard for the boys tonight and hope to be back with the team soon.”

