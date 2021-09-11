Coronavirus News: Latest COVID-19 cases in DC region | Local health officer reflects on the pandemic | Biden's vaccine rules face legal challenge | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Mauri, Russell each score in first 6 minutes for Sporting KC

The Associated Press

September 11, 2021, 11:30 PM

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — José Mauri and Johnny Russell each scored in the opening six minutes and Sporting Kansas City beat the Chicago Fire 2-0 on Saturday night.

Kansas City (12-5-7) has won six straight home matches against the Fire. Sporting has kept clean sheets in eight of the last 11 meetings between the sides in Kansas City. Chicago (6-12-5), which was coming off a 1-0 win at New York to snap a 19-match road winless run, was looking to win consecutive away games for the first time since October 2013.

Mauri scored in the fourth minute, sending a shot from distance that goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth misplayed. Russell tapped in a rebound of Dániel Sallói’s breakaway shot.

