MATCHDAY: Barcelona tries to rebound from big loss to Bayern

The Associated Press

September 19, 2021, 5:50 PM

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

SPAIN

Barcelona hosts winless Granada in the Spanish league and hopes to rebound from the demoralizing 3-0 home loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League. Ronald Koeman’s team remains depleted by injuries, with Jordi Alba and Pedri González unlikely to play at Camp Nou Stadium. Granada is coming off two straight losses after opening with consecutive draws. It has beaten Barcelona twice in their last four league matches, including the last meeting at Camp Nou in April.

ITALY

Napoli can maintain its perfect start to the Serie A season with a win at Udinese. Napoli has won its opening three matches, including victory over Juventus last weekend. It is the only team with a perfect record after AC Milan and Roma dropped points at the weekend. Another win would send it two points clear at the top of the league. Udinese has won its past two matches but drew its opener at home to Juventus.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

