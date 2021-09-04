CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug | When will boosters be needed? | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Mamadou Fall scores twice to help LAFC beat Sporting KC 4-0

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 12:13 AM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mamadou Fall scored twice to help Los Angeles FC beat Sporting Kansas City 4-0 on Friday night.

Los Angeles (7-9-6) ended a club-record, eight-game winless streak. LAFC had never gone more than five straight games without a win before this season. Kansas City (11-5-7) has lost twice in its last 13 matches — with six victories.

Fall opened the scoring in the 19th minute by heading in Eduard Atuesta’s corner kick. He made it 2-0 in the 61st in similar fashion, heading home Atuesta’s free kick.

Cristian Arango made it 3-0 in the 71st after he was left wide open at the penalty spot for Daniel Musovski’s pass. Eduard Atuesta capped it with a penalty kick in the 87th.

Sporting KC was reduced to 10 men in the 58th when Roger Espinoza received a straight red card for a studs-up tackle of Cristian Arango.

