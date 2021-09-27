Coronavirus News: Pfizer to seek approval for kids in 'days' | CDC chief: Get vaccinated, stop variants | Enough vaccines for boosters | Latest cases in DC region
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

September 27, 2021, 4:05 PM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Gurriel, Houston, .317; Brantley, Houston, .315; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .315; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; T.Hernández, Toronto, .302; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .302; Bogaerts, Boston, .299; Mullins, Baltimore, .299; Bichette, Toronto, .291; Tucker, Houston, .291.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 120; Bichette, Toronto, 114; Altuve, Houston, 113; Semien, Toronto, 111; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 107; Haniger, Seattle, 105; Correa, Houston, 100; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 99; Olson, Oakland, 99; Devers, Boston, 96.

RBI_S.Perez, Kansas City, 117; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 112; Olson, Oakland, 109; Devers, Boston, 108; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; Alvarez, Houston, 101; Seager, Seattle, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 99; Semien, Toronto, 99.

HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 183; Bichette, Toronto, 179; Merrifield, Kansas City, 177; Mullins, Baltimore, 173; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 168; Semien, Toronto, 168; S.Perez, Kansas City, 165; Schoop, Detroit, 165; Gurriel, Houston, 163; Altuve, Houston, 160; J.Crawford, Seattle, 160; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 160.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 42; J.Martinez, Boston, 40; Merrifield, Kansas City, 39; Semien, Toronto, 39; Devers, Boston, 37; Mullins, Baltimore, 36; Tucker, Houston, 36; J.Crawford, Seattle, 35; K.Hernández, Boston, 35; Polanco, Minnesota, 35.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 7; Arraez, Minnesota, 6; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 6; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; Dalbec, Boston, 5; Dozier, Kansas City, 5; W.Franco, Tampa Bay, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Mullins, Baltimore, 5.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 43; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 38; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 36; Judge, New York, 36; Devers, Boston, 35; Seager, Seattle, 35; Haniger, Seattle, 35.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; Straw, Cleveland, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Bichette, Toronto, 23; S.Marte, Oakland, 23; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 21; Moore, Seattle, 21; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 20.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 16-8; Ray, Toronto, 13-6; Flexen, Seattle, 13-6; Cease, Chicago, 13-7; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Montas, Oakland, 13-9; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-5; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5.

ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.68; G.Cole, New York, 3.08; McCullers Jr., Houston, 3.17; Berríos, Toronto, 3.48; Montas, Oakland, 3.48; Flexen, Seattle, 3.56; Giolito, Chicago, 3.58; Eovaldi, Boston, 3.88; Manaea, Oakland, 3.94; Cease, Chicago, 3.95.

STRIKEOUTS_Ray, Toronto, 244; G.Cole, New York, 237; Cease, Chicago, 221; Montas, Oakland, 200; Giolito, Chicago, 198; Berríos, Toronto, 197; Eovaldi, Boston, 188; Manaea, Oakland, 188; McCullers Jr., Houston, 181; Rodón, Chicago, 181.

Sports

