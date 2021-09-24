Coronavirus News: US sets stage for boosters | Importance of nuance when dealing with COVID | How 'dark winter' can be avoided | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Major League Baseball Leaders

Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 1:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .322; Gurriel, Houston, .319; Brantley, Houston, .315; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .306; Bogaerts, Boston, .304; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .304; T.Hernández, Toronto, .303; Mullins, Baltimore, .300; Tucker, Houston, .295; Bichette, Toronto, .291; France, Seattle, .291.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 120; Bichette, Toronto, 113; Altuve, Houston, 111; Semien, Toronto, 109; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 105; Haniger, Seattle, 103; Correa, Houston, 100; Olson, Oakland, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Devers, Boston, 94.

RBI_S.Perez, Kansas City, 115; J.Abreu, Chicago, 113; T.Hernández, Toronto, 110; Olson, Oakland, 105; Devers, Boston, 105; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 105; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 103; Alvarez, Houston, 101; Seager, Seattle, 100; Bichette, Toronto, 98.

HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 183; Bichette, Toronto, 176; Merrifield, Kansas City, 174; Mullins, Baltimore, 172; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 164; Semien, Toronto, 164; Gurriel, Houston, 161; S.Perez, Kansas City, 161; Schoop, Detroit, 161; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 160.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 41; J.Martinez, Boston, 39; Semien, Toronto, 38; Merrifield, Kansas City, 37; Devers, Boston, 36; Mullins, Baltimore, 36; Tucker, Houston, 36; K.Hernández, Boston, 35; Polanco, Minnesota, 35; Bogaerts, Boston, 34; Correa, Houston, 34.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 7; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; Arraez, Minnesota, 5; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; Dalbec, Boston, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Mullins, Baltimore, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; 10 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 46; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 45; Semien, Toronto, 41; Gallo, New York, 38; Olson, Oakland, 38; Judge, New York, 36; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 35; Seager, Seattle, 35; Haniger, Seattle, 35.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; Straw, Cleveland, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; Bichette, Toronto, 23; S.Marte, Oakland, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Moore, Seattle, 21; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 20; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 20.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 15-8; Flexen, Seattle, 13-6; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Ray, Toronto, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Berríos, Toronto, 12-8.

ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.72; G.Cole, New York, 3.03; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.16; Berríos, Toronto, 3.45; Flexen, Seattle, 3.56; Montas, Oakland, 3.57; Eovaldi, Boston, 3.58; Giolito, Chicago, 3.70; Irvin, Oakland, 3.99; Manaea, Oakland, 4.05.

STRIKEOUTS_Ray, Toronto, 238; G.Cole, New York, 231; Cease, Chicago, 212; Giolito, Chicago, 192; Montas, Oakland, 192; Eovaldi, Boston, 188; Berríos, Toronto, 187; Rodón, Chicago, 181; Manaea, Oakland, 180; McCullers Jr., Houston, 176.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

Biden cybersecurity leaders back incident reporting legislation as 'absolutely critical'

House advances nine-week continuing resolution, but it faces uphill Senate battle

Senators introduce bill to incentivize agencies to lease space they don’t need

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up