AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .318; Brantley, Houston, .315; Gurriel, Houston, .314; T.Hernández, Toronto, .304; Bogaerts, Boston, .303; Mullins, Baltimore,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .318; Brantley, Houston, .315; Gurriel, Houston, .314; T.Hernández, Toronto, .304; Bogaerts, Boston, .303; Mullins, Baltimore, .302; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .300; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .300; Tucker, Houston, .296; Bichette, Toronto, .294.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 118; Bichette, Toronto, 112; Altuve, Houston, 106; Semien, Toronto, 106; Haniger, Seattle, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 99; Olson, Oakland, 95; Correa, Houston, 94; Devers, Boston, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93.

RBI_S.Perez, Kansas City, 113; J.Abreu, Chicago, 111; T.Hernández, Toronto, 106; Devers, Boston, 104; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 104; Olson, Oakland, 103; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 100; Alvarez, Houston, 98; Seager, Seattle, 96; Bichette, Toronto, 95; Semien, Toronto, 95.

HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 175; Bichette, Toronto, 172; Merrifield, Kansas City, 170; Mullins, Baltimore, 168; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 159; Semien, Toronto, 159; Schoop, Detroit, 158; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 157; S.Perez, Kansas City, 157; Gurriel, Houston, 154.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 40; Martinez, Boston, 38; Semien, Toronto, 37; Devers, Boston, 36; Merrifield, Kansas City, 36; Mullins, Baltimore, 35; Bogaerts, Boston, 34; Polanco, Minnesota, 34; Tucker, Houston, 34; K.Hernández, Boston, 33; Olson, Oakland, 33.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 7; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; Arraez, Minnesota, 5; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; Dalbec, Boston, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; 11 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 46; S.Perez, Kansas City, 45; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Semien, Toronto, 40; Gallo, New York, 37; Olson, Oakland, 36; Judge, New York, 35; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 34; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 34; Devers, Boston, 34; Seager, Seattle, 34.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 30; Straw, Cleveland, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 24; S.Marte, Oakland, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; Bichette, Toronto, 22; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 20; Moore, Seattle, 20; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 17; Grossman, Detroit, 17; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 17.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 15-7; Matz, Toronto, 13-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-9; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Ray, Toronto, 12-5; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Flexen, Seattle, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-7; Montas, Oakland, 12-9.

ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.64; G.Cole, New York, 2.75; McCullers Jr., Houston, 3.11; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Berríos, Toronto, 3.43; Eovaldi, Boston, 3.52; Flexen, Seattle, 3.66; Montas, Oakland, 3.72; Giolito, Chicago, 3.77; Greinke, Houston, 3.94; Irvin, Oakland, 3.94.

STRIKEOUTS_Ray, Toronto, 233; G.Cole, New York, 224; Cease, Chicago, 212; Giolito, Chicago, 188; Montas, Oakland, 185; Berríos, Toronto, 181; Eovaldi, Boston, 180; Manaea, Oakland, 177; McCullers Jr., Houston, 176; Rodón, Chicago, 175.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.