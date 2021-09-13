Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

September 13, 2021, 12:30 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .319; Brantley, Houston, .315; Gurriel, Houston, .315; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; T.Hernández, Toronto, .301; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .300; Mullins, Baltimore, .300; Bogaerts, Boston, .298; Judge, New York, .294; Bichette, Toronto, .293; Tucker, Houston, .293.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 113; Bichette, Toronto, 109; Semien, Toronto, 103; Altuve, Houston, 98; Haniger, Seattle, 98; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 93; Correa, Houston, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 91; Olson, Oakland, 91; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 87; Devers, Boston, 87; Polanco, Minnesota, 87.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 107; S.Perez, Kansas City, 105; T.Hernández, Toronto, 102; Devers, Boston, 102; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 102; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 98; Olson, Oakland, 98; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 94; Seager, Seattle, 94; Semien, Toronto, 94.

HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 170; Bichette, Toronto, 166; Merrifield, Kansas City, 162; Mullins, Baltimore, 161; Schoop, Detroit, 157; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 156; Semien, Toronto, 156; S.Perez, Kansas City, 150; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 149; Gurriel, Houston, 146; Martinez, Boston, 146.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 40; Martinez, Boston, 37; Semien, Toronto, 37; Merrifield, Kansas City, 35; Devers, Boston, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Mullins, Baltimore, 33; Polanco, Minnesota, 33; K.Hernández, Boston, 32; Olson, Oakland, 32.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 7; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; Arraez, Minnesota, 5; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; Dalbec, Boston, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; 11 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 44; S.Perez, Kansas City, 42; Semien, Toronto, 39; Olson, Oakland, 34; Seager, Seattle, 34; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Gallo, New York, 32; Judge, New York, 32; Haniger, Seattle, 32.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 28; Straw, Cleveland, 27; S.Marte, Oakland, 23; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Bichette, Toronto, 22; Moore, Seattle, 20; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 19; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 17; Grossman, Detroit, 17; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 17.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 14-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Matz, Toronto, 12-7; Montas, Oakland, 12-9; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-6.

ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.70; G.Cole, New York, 2.78; McCullers Jr., Houston, 3.12; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Berríos, Toronto, 3.52; Eovaldi, Boston, 3.57; Montas, Oakland, 3.57; Greinke, Houston, 3.66; Giolito, Chicago, 3.70; Flexen, Seattle, 3.73.

STRIKEOUTS_Ray, Toronto, 220; G.Cole, New York, 217; Cease, Chicago, 202; Montas, Oakland, 181; Giolito, Chicago, 180; Berríos, Toronto, 177; Rodón, Chicago, 175; Manaea, Oakland, 174; Eovaldi, Boston, 171; McCullers Jr., Houston, 168.

