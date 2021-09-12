AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .319; Brantley, Houston, .315; Gurriel, Houston, .309; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; Mullins, Baltimore, .302; N.Lopez, Kansas…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .319; Brantley, Houston, .315; Gurriel, Houston, .309; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; Mullins, Baltimore, .302; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .300; Bogaerts, Boston, .299; T.Hernández, Toronto, .299; Judge, New York, .294; Bichette, Toronto, .292; Tucker, Houston, .292.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 110; Bichette, Toronto, 107; Semien, Toronto, 101; Altuve, Houston, 97; Haniger, Seattle, 97; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 93; Correa, Houston, 92; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 91; Olson, Oakland, 90; Devers, Boston, 87; Polanco, Minnesota, 87.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 107; S.Perez, Kansas City, 104; Devers, Boston, 102; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 101; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 98; T.Hernández, Toronto, 97; Olson, Oakland, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 94; Seager, Seattle, 94; Semien, Toronto, 94.

HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 169; Bichette, Toronto, 164; Mullins, Baltimore, 161; Merrifield, Kansas City, 159; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 155; Schoop, Detroit, 155; Semien, Toronto, 155; S.Perez, Kansas City, 149; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 146; Martinez, Boston, 146.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 40; Martinez, Boston, 37; Semien, Toronto, 37; Devers, Boston, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Merrifield, Kansas City, 33; Mullins, Baltimore, 33; Polanco, Minnesota, 33; Olson, Oakland, 32; Correa, Houston, 31; K.Hernández, Boston, 31; Mancini, Baltimore, 31; Tucker, Houston, 31.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 7; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; Arraez, Minnesota, 5; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; Dalbec, Boston, 5; Kiermaier, Tampa Bay, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; 11 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 43; S.Perez, Kansas City, 42; Semien, Toronto, 39; Seager, Seattle, 34; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; Olson, Oakland, 33; Devers, Boston, 33; Gallo, New York, 32; Judge, New York, 32.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 40; Mullins, Baltimore, 28; Straw, Cleveland, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 23; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 23; Bichette, Toronto, 22; S.Marte, Oakland, 22; Moore, Seattle, 20; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 19; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 17; Grossman, Detroit, 17.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 14-7; Ryu, Toronto, 13-8; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Rodón, Chicago, 12-5; Montas, Oakland, 12-9; McCullers Jr., Houston, 11-4; Ray, Toronto, 11-5; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-6; Berríos, Toronto, 11-7; Cease, Chicago, 11-7; Matz, Toronto, 11-7.

ERA_Ray, Toronto, 2.70; G.Cole, New York, 2.78; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Berríos, Toronto, 3.52; Eovaldi, Boston, 3.57; Montas, Oakland, 3.57; Greinke, Houston, 3.66; Giolito, Chicago, 3.70; Flexen, Seattle, 3.73; Manaea, Oakland, 3.79.

STRIKEOUTS_Ray, Toronto, 220; G.Cole, New York, 217; Cease, Chicago, 202; Montas, Oakland, 181; Giolito, Chicago, 180; Berríos, Toronto, 177; Rodón, Chicago, 175; Manaea, Oakland, 174; Eovaldi, Boston, 171; McCullers Jr., Houston, 161.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.