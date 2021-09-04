CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Efforts grow to stamp out use of parasite drug | When will boosters be needed? | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Major League Baseball Leaders

The Associated Press

September 4, 2021, 1:13 AM

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .316; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .316; Gurriel, Houston, .312; Mullins, Baltimore, .303; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; Judge, New York, .300; Bogaerts, Boston, .298; T.Hernández, Toronto, .295; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, .292; France, Seattle, .291.

RUNS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 100; Bichette, Toronto, 99; Semien, Toronto, 94; Haniger, Seattle, 91; Altuve, Houston, 89; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 89; Correa, Houston, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Olson, Oakland, 87; Devers, Boston, 83.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 97; Devers, Boston, 97; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 94; S.Perez, Kansas City, 94; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Alvarez, Houston, 89; T.Hernández, Toronto, 89; Olson, Oakland, 89; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 86.

HITS_Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 155; D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 154; Mullins, Baltimore, 152; Bichette, Toronto, 150; Merrifield, Kansas City, 150; Schoop, Detroit, 148; Semien, Toronto, 142; S.Perez, Kansas City, 141; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 140; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 140; Martinez, Boston, 140.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 39; Martinez, Boston, 35; Devers, Boston, 34; Semien, Toronto, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Mullins, Baltimore, 31; Olson, Oakland, 31; K.Hernández, Boston, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Correa, Houston, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 6; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; 9 tied at 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 39; S.Perez, Kansas City, 38; Semien, Toronto, 34; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 32; Olson, Oakland, 32; Devers, Boston, 32; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 31; Seager, Seattle, 31; Gallo, New York, 30; Judge, New York, 30; Haniger, Seattle, 30.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Mullins, Baltimore, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; Straw, Cleveland, 22; Bichette, Toronto, 21; S.Marte, Oakland, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 18; Moore, Seattle, 18; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 17.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 14-6; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ryu, Toronto, 12-8; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Rodón, Chicago, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-6; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 11-7; Montas, Oakland, 11-9; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 2.59; Ray, Toronto, 2.71; G.Cole, New York, 2.73; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Flexen, Seattle, 3.52; Berríos, Toronto, 3.53; Mize, Detroit, 3.59; Greinke, Houston, 3.66; Montas, Oakland, 3.68; Giolito, Chicago, 3.70.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, New York, 215; Ray, Toronto, 202; Cease, Chicago, 188; Giolito, Chicago, 180; Montas, Oakland, 174; Rodón, Chicago, 168; Manaea, Oakland, 165; Eovaldi, Boston, 163; Berríos, Toronto, 162; E.Rodríguez, Boston, 156.

