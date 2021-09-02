AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .317; Gurriel, Houston, .313; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .312; Mullins, Baltimore, .306; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; Judge, New…

BATTING_Brantley, Houston, .317; Gurriel, Houston, .313; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, .312; Mullins, Baltimore, .306; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .302; Judge, New York, .299; Bogaerts, Boston, .298; T.Hernández, Toronto, .295; France, Seattle, .294; N.Lopez, Kansas City, .292.

RUNS_Bichette, Toronto, 98; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 98; Semien, Toronto, 93; Haniger, Seattle, 90; Altuve, Houston, 89; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 88; Correa, Houston, 87; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 87; Olson, Oakland, 84; Devers, Boston, 83.

RBI_J.Abreu, Chicago, 102; Devers, Boston, 97; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 96; S.Perez, Kansas City, 94; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 93; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 90; Alvarez, Houston, 89; T.Hernández, Toronto, 87; Olson, Oakland, 87; Seager, Seattle, 85.

HITS_D.Fletcher, Los Angeles, 152; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 152; Mullins, Baltimore, 152; Bichette, Toronto, 149; Merrifield, Kansas City, 149; Schoop, Detroit, 144; Semien, Toronto, 141; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 140; Kiner-Falefa, Texas, 140; S.Perez, Kansas City, 138.

DOUBLES_Candelario, Detroit, 37; Martinez, Boston, 35; Devers, Boston, 34; Semien, Toronto, 34; Bogaerts, Boston, 33; Mullins, Baltimore, 31; K.Hernández, Boston, 30; Merrifield, Kansas City, 30; Olson, Oakland, 30; Correa, Houston, 29; Mancini, Baltimore, 29.

TRIPLES_Baddoo, Detroit, 6; A.Rosario, Cleveland, 6; W.Castro, Detroit, 5; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5; Arraez, Minnesota, 4; Canha, Oakland, 4; Dalbec, Boston, 4; Dozier, Kansas City, 4; Kepler, Minnesota, 4; Madrigal, Chicago, 4; Mullins, Baltimore, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4.

HOME RUNS_Ohtani, Los Angeles, 42; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 39; S.Perez, Kansas City, 38; Semien, Toronto, 33; Olson, Oakland, 32; Devers, Boston, 32; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 31; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 31; Seager, Seattle, 31; Gallo, New York, 30; Judge, New York, 30.

STOLEN BASES_Merrifield, Kansas City, 38; Mullins, Baltimore, 25; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 22; Straw, Cleveland, 22; Bichette, Toronto, 21; S.Marte, Oakland, 20; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 19; N.Lopez, Kansas City, 18; Moore, Seattle, 18; Ti.Anderson, Chicago, 17.

PITCHING_G.Cole, New York, 14-6; Bassitt, Oakland, 12-4; Ryu, Toronto, 12-8; Greinke, Houston, 11-5; Flexen, Seattle, 11-5; Rodón, Chicago, 11-5; Cease, Chicago, 11-6; Civale, Cleveland, 10-2; Lynn, Chicago, 10-4; McCullers Jr., Houston, 10-4.

ERA_Lynn, Chicago, 2.59; Ray, Toronto, 2.71; G.Cole, New York, 2.73; McCullers Jr., Houston, 3.20; Bassitt, Oakland, 3.22; Flexen, Seattle, 3.52; Berríos, Toronto, 3.53; Mize, Detroit, 3.59; Greinke, Houston, 3.66; Montas, Oakland, 3.66.

STRIKEOUTS_G.Cole, New York, 215; Ray, Toronto, 202; Cease, Chicago, 188; Giolito, Chicago, 180; Rodón, Chicago, 168; Montas, Oakland, 167; Berríos, Toronto, 162; Manaea, Oakland, 156; Bassitt, Oakland, 154; Eovaldi, Boston, 154; McCullers Jr., Houston, 154.

