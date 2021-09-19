Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB x-San Jose (San Francisco) 76 43 .639 — x-Fresno (Colorado) 73…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB x-San Jose (San Francisco) 76 43 .639 — x-Fresno (Colorado) 73 41 .640 ½ Modesto (Seattle) 63 51 .553 10½ Stockton (Oakland) 42 74 .362 32½ South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 67 52 .563 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 56 60 .483 9½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 54 65 .454 13 Visalia (Arizona) 37 82 .311 30 x-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday’s Games

Visalia 7, Rancho Cucamonga 3

San Jose 6, Fresno 5

Modesto 7, Stockton 0

Inland Empire 1, Lake Elsinore 0

Saturday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 6

Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 0

San Jose 5, Fresno 2

Modesto 6, Stockton 1

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 6:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.