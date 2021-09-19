Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|76
|43
|.639
|—
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|73
|41
|.640
|½
|Modesto (Seattle)
|63
|51
|.553
|10½
|Stockton (Oakland)
|42
|74
|.362
|32½
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|67
|52
|.563
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|56
|60
|.483
|9½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|54
|65
|.454
|13
|Visalia (Arizona)
|37
|82
|.311
|30
|x-clinched playoff berth
___
|Friday’s Games
Visalia 7, Rancho Cucamonga 3
San Jose 6, Fresno 5
Modesto 7, Stockton 0
Inland Empire 1, Lake Elsinore 0
|Saturday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 7, Visalia 6
Lake Elsinore 7, Inland Empire 0
San Jose 5, Fresno 2
Modesto 6, Stockton 1
|Sunday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 6:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
