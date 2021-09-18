Coronavirus News: US panel rejects boosters for all | National Zoo lions, tigers treated for COVID | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 18, 2021, 1:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Fresno (Colorado) 73 40 .646
x-San Jose (San Francisco) 75 43 .636 ½
Modesto (Seattle) 62 51 .549 11
Stockton (Oakland) 42 73 .365 32
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 66 52 .559
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 56 59 .487
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 53 65 .449 13
Visalia (Arizona) 37 81 .314 29
x-clinched playoff berth

___

Thursday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 6

Fresno 7, San Jose 6

Stockton 10, Modesto 9, 10 innings

Lake Elsinore 5, Inland Empire 3

Friday’s Games

Visalia 7, Rancho Cucamonga 3

San Jose 6, Fresno 5

Modesto 7, Stockton 0

Inland Empire 1, Lake Elsinore 0

Saturday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 6:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USDA Chief Data Officer Ted Kaouk moving to OPM in October

Legacy financial management federal providers must define their roles in new approach

USPS says vaccination, testing requirements subject to 'mandatory' union negotiations

Interior will move BLM headquarters, senior officials back to DC

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up