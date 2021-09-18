Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|73
|40
|.646
|—
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|75
|43
|.636
|½
|Modesto (Seattle)
|62
|51
|.549
|11
|Stockton (Oakland)
|42
|73
|.365
|32
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|66
|52
|.559
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|56
|59
|.487
|8½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|53
|65
|.449
|13
|Visalia (Arizona)
|37
|81
|.314
|29
|x-clinched playoff berth
___
|Thursday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 6
Fresno 7, San Jose 6
Stockton 10, Modesto 9, 10 innings
Lake Elsinore 5, Inland Empire 3
|Friday’s Games
Visalia 7, Rancho Cucamonga 3
San Jose 6, Fresno 5
Modesto 7, Stockton 0
Inland Empire 1, Lake Elsinore 0
|Saturday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 6:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.