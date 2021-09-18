Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB x-Fresno (Colorado) 73 40 .646 — x-San Jose (San Francisco) 75…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB x-Fresno (Colorado) 73 40 .646 — x-San Jose (San Francisco) 75 43 .636 ½ Modesto (Seattle) 62 51 .549 11 Stockton (Oakland) 42 73 .365 32 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 66 52 .559 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 56 59 .487 8½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 53 65 .449 13 Visalia (Arizona) 37 81 .314 29 x-clinched playoff berth

Thursday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 6

Fresno 7, San Jose 6

Stockton 10, Modesto 9, 10 innings

Lake Elsinore 5, Inland Empire 3

Friday’s Games

Visalia 7, Rancho Cucamonga 3

San Jose 6, Fresno 5

Modesto 7, Stockton 0

Inland Empire 1, Lake Elsinore 0

Saturday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 5 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 5:09 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 6:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 7:05 p.m.

