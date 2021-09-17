Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Fresno (Colorado)
|73
|39
|.652
|—
|x-San Jose (San Francisco)
|74
|43
|.6382
|1½
|Modesto (Seattle)
|61
|51
|.545
|12
|Stockton (Oakland)
|42
|72
|.368
|32
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|66
|51
|.564
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|55
|59
|.482
|9½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|53
|64
|.453
|13
|Visalia (Arizona)
|36
|81
|.308
|30
|x-clinched playoff berth
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 4
Lake Elsinore 17, Inland Empire 3
San Jose 12, Fresno 8
Modesto 6, Stockton 5, 10 innings
|Thursday’s Games
Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 6
Fresno 7, San Jose 6
Stockton 10, Modesto 9, 10 innings
Lake Elsinore 5, Inland Empire 3
|Friday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
