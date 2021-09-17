Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB x-Fresno (Colorado) 73 39 .652 — x-San Jose (San Francisco) 74…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB x-Fresno (Colorado) 73 39 .652 — x-San Jose (San Francisco) 74 43 .6382 1½ Modesto (Seattle) 61 51 .545 12 Stockton (Oakland) 42 72 .368 32 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 66 51 .564 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 55 59 .482 9½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 53 64 .453 13 Visalia (Arizona) 36 81 .308 30 x-clinched playoff berth

Wednesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 4

Lake Elsinore 17, Inland Empire 3

San Jose 12, Fresno 8

Modesto 6, Stockton 5, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 6

Fresno 7, San Jose 6

Stockton 10, Modesto 9, 10 innings

Lake Elsinore 5, Inland Empire 3

Friday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

