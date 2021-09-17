Coronavirus News: Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID-19 | PHOTOS: 660,000 white flags on National Mall | Va. Vaccine QR Codes | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 17, 2021, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
x-Fresno (Colorado) 73 39 .652
x-San Jose (San Francisco) 74 43 .6382
Modesto (Seattle) 61 51 .545 12
Stockton (Oakland) 42 72 .368 32
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 66 51 .564
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 55 59 .482
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 53 64 .453 13
Visalia (Arizona) 36 81 .308 30
x-clinched playoff berth

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 4

Lake Elsinore 17, Inland Empire 3

San Jose 12, Fresno 8

Modesto 6, Stockton 5, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Visalia 6

Fresno 7, San Jose 6

Stockton 10, Modesto 9, 10 innings

Lake Elsinore 5, Inland Empire 3

Friday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DIU's newest office is off and running investing in hardware innovations

Diverse federal workforce key to embedding equity in agency public service, OMB says

Where does waste, fraud and abuse in the military stand after Afghanistan?

New GEOINT strategy will direct agencies to look at commercial services first

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up