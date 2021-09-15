Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. updates quarantine rules | Army Ten-Miler goes virtual | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 1:26 AM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
z-Fresno (Colorado) 72 38 .655
z-San Jose (San Francisco) 73 42 .635
Modesto (Seattle) 60 50 .545 12
Stockton (Oakland) 41 71 .366 32
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 64 51 .557
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 55 57 .491
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 51 64 .443 13
Visalia (Arizona) 36 79 .313 28

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Sunday’s Games

Fresno at Modesto, canc.

Visalia 4, Lake Elsinore 2

San Jose 11, Stockton 6

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Inland Empire 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 6, Inland Empire 4

Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 3

San Jose 10, Fresno 0

Modesto 16, Stockton 14

Wednesday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.

