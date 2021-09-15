Low-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|North Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|z-Fresno (Colorado)
|72
|38
|.655
|—
|z-San Jose (San Francisco)
|73
|42
|.635
|1½
|Modesto (Seattle)
|60
|50
|.545
|12
|Stockton (Oakland)
|41
|71
|.366
|32
|South Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers)
|64
|51
|.557
|—
|Inland Empire (L.A. Angels)
|55
|57
|.491
|7½
|Lake Elsinore (San Diego)
|51
|64
|.443
|13
|Visalia (Arizona)
|36
|79
|.313
|28
z-clinched playoff berth
|Sunday’s Games
Fresno at Modesto, canc.
Visalia 4, Lake Elsinore 2
San Jose 11, Stockton 6
Rancho Cucamonga 10, Inland Empire 0
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Lake Elsinore 6, Inland Empire 4
Rancho Cucamonga 5, Visalia 3
San Jose 10, Fresno 0
Modesto 16, Stockton 14
|Wednesday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 9:35 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.
San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.
Modesto at Stockton, 10:05 p.m.
Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 10:05 p.m.
