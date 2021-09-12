Coronavirus News: Unvaccinated patients strain nation's hospitals | Unions split on vaccine mandates | Latest cases in DC region | Vaccination progress
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 12, 2021, 11:40 PM

All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661
San Jose (San Francisco) 72 42 .632
Modesto (Seattle) 59 50 .541 13
Stockton (Oakland) 41 70 .369 32
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 63 51 .553
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 55 56 .495
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 50 64 .439 13
Visalia (Arizona) 36 78 .316 27

___

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 7, Lake Elsinore 5

San Jose 9, Stockton 2

Fresno at Modesto, canc.

Inland Empire 12, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Sunday’s Games

Fresno at Modesto, canc.

Visalia 4, Lake Elsinore 2

San Jose 11, Stockton 6

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Inland Empire 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Modesto at Stockton, 2:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

