Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661 — San Jose (San Francisco) 72…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661 — San Jose (San Francisco) 72 42 .632 2½ Modesto (Seattle) 59 50 .541 13 Stockton (Oakland) 41 70 .369 32 South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 63 51 .553 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 55 56 .495 6½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 50 64 .439 13 Visalia (Arizona) 36 78 .316 27

___

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 7, Lake Elsinore 5

San Jose 9, Stockton 2

Fresno at Modesto, canc.

Inland Empire 12, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Sunday’s Games

Fresno at Modesto, canc.

Visalia 4, Lake Elsinore 2

San Jose 11, Stockton 6

Rancho Cucamonga 10, Inland Empire 0

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Modesto at Stockton, 2:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.