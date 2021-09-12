Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661 — San Jose (San Francisco) 71…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661 — San Jose (San Francisco) 71 42 .628 3 Modesto (Seattle) 59 50 .541 13 Stockton (Oakland) 41 69 .373 31½ South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 62 51 .549 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 55 55 .500 5½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 50 63 .442 12 Visalia (Arizona) 35 78 .310 27

___

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore 9, Visalia 6, 10 innings

San Jose 6, Stockton 0

Fresno at Modesto, canc.

Inland Empire 6, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Saturday’s Games

Visalia 7, Lake Elsinore 5

San Jose 9, Stockton 2

Fresno at Modesto, canc.

Inland Empire 12, Rancho Cucamonga 5

Sunday’s Games

Fresno at Modesto, 2, 3 p.m.

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 4 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 8:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday’s Games

Modesto at Stockton, 2:05 p.m.

Inland Empire at Lake Elsinore, 8:35 p.m.

Visalia at Rancho Cucamonga, 9:30 p.m.

San Jose at Fresno, 9:50 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.