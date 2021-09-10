Low-A West Glance

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661 — San Jose (San Francisco) 69…

All Times EDT North Division W L Pct. GB Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661 — San Jose (San Francisco) 69 42 .622 4 Modesto (Seattle) 59 50 .541 13 Stockton (Oakland) 41 67 .380 30½ South Division W L Pct. GB Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 62 49 .559 — Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 53 55 .491 7½ Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 49 62 .441 13 Visalia (Arizona) 34 77 .306 28

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose 8, Stockton 1

Lake Elsinore 5, Visalia 2

Fresno at Modesto, ppd.

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Inland Empire 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Visalia 5, Lake Elsinore 4

San Jose 16, Stockton 6

Fresno at Modesto, ppd.

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 5

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

