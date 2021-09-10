9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Academy players recall 9/11 | Smithsonian seeking stories for public record | Moussaoui trial revisited | Future threats remain
Home » Sports » Low-A West Glance

Low-A West Glance

The Associated Press

September 10, 2021, 12:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
North Division
W L Pct. GB
Fresno (Colorado) 72 37 .661
San Jose (San Francisco) 69 42 .622 4
Modesto (Seattle) 59 50 .541 13
Stockton (Oakland) 41 67 .380 30½
South Division
W L Pct. GB
Rancho Cucamonga (L.A. Dodgers) 62 49 .559
Inland Empire (L.A. Angels) 53 55 .491
Lake Elsinore (San Diego) 49 62 .441 13
Visalia (Arizona) 34 77 .306 28

___

Wednesday’s Games

San Jose 8, Stockton 1

Lake Elsinore 5, Visalia 2

Fresno at Modesto, ppd.

Rancho Cucamonga 8, Inland Empire 7, 11 innings

Thursday’s Games

Visalia 5, Lake Elsinore 4

San Jose 16, Stockton 6

Fresno at Modesto, ppd.

Rancho Cucamonga 6, Inland Empire 5

Friday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 10:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lake Elsinore at Visalia, 9 p.m.

Stockton at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Fresno at Modesto, 9:05 p.m.

Rancho Cucamonga at Inland Empire, 10:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Updated: New executive order requires vaccines for all federal employees, contractors

20 years after 9/11, TSA officers renew calls for higher pay

Air Force thinking of new ways to divest from old systems in 2023

OMB preparing agencies for three-year sprint to a new cyber standard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up